    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Watches 5-Star Prospect Dylan Harper Before Game 4 vs. Hawks

    Francisco RosaApril 23, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after wanting a foul called against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    No one has more recruiting fire power in college basketball than Duke.

    And the Blue Devils showed that off once again as NBA superstar Jayson Tatum took time out his playoff schedule to join coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the coaching staff to watch 5-star recruit Dylan Harper play at Nike EYBL in Atlanta.

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    The Duke contingent here has grown 👀 <a href="https://t.co/OS2JumSrZR">pic.twitter.com/OS2JumSrZR</a>

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Jayson Tatum was courtside to watch 5-star Dylan Harper and NY Rens take on JL3 Elite🔥 <br><br>Harper put up a game-high 20 points and 6 rebounds <a href="https://twitter.com/dy1anharper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dy1anharper</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rb0KuJpZqG">pic.twitter.com/Rb0KuJpZqG</a>

    Tatum is set to play the Hawks in Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round series in Atlanta on Sunday, but he didn't pass up the opportunity to help out his alma mater.

    Harper, the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports composite, made sure to put on a show. He poured in a game-high 20 points and six rebounds.

    He announced his top five in January, and the Blue Devils are firmly in the mix along with Auburn, Kansas, Rutgers and Indiana. 247's Crystal Ball has Duke as the favorites to land the 6'4" combo guard.

    As for Tatum, he'll be looking to lead Boston to a 3-1 series lead over the Hawks on Sunday night. He's averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the first three games of the playoffs.

