Celtics' Jayson Tatum Watches 5-Star Prospect Dylan Harper Before Game 4 vs. Hawks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No one has more recruiting fire power in college basketball than Duke.

And the Blue Devils showed that off once again as NBA superstar Jayson Tatum took time out his playoff schedule to join coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the coaching staff to watch 5-star recruit Dylan Harper play at Nike EYBL in Atlanta.

Tatum is set to play the Hawks in Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round series in Atlanta on Sunday, but he didn't pass up the opportunity to help out his alma mater.

Harper, the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports composite, made sure to put on a show. He poured in a game-high 20 points and six rebounds.

He announced his top five in January, and the Blue Devils are firmly in the mix along with Auburn, Kansas, Rutgers and Indiana. 247's Crystal Ball has Duke as the favorites to land the 6'4" combo guard.

As for Tatum, he'll be looking to lead Boston to a 3-1 series lead over the Hawks on Sunday night. He's averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the first three games of the playoffs.