    NBA Rumors: Ja Morant's Hand Injury in 'a Measure of Pain' Before Grizzlies-Lakers

    Jack MurrayApril 23, 2023

    Ja Morant will be a game-time decision with a hand injury for the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, but his chances of playing are not necessarily promising.

    In an appearance on NBA Countdown, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Morant will warm up with the team in preparation for the showdown.

    However, Wojnarowski also noted that Morant was in "a measure of pain" during the team's shootaround Saturday morning. He suffered the injury during Game 1 and missed Game 2 as a result. He notably struggled to catch passes on Friday.

