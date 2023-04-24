Bears' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Bears' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 24, 2023
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has set his team up extremely well for the 2023 NFL draft.
While Poles did trade away the No. 1 selection, he acquired star wideout D.J. Moore in the deal, landed valuable future draft capital and still owns a top-10 pick.
After adding veterans such as Moore, T.J. Edwards, Robert Tonyan Jr. and Nate Davis, the Bears are poised to take the best player available at No. 9 overall.
That player may not be a top pass-rushing target like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia's Jalen Carter—though a potential early run on quarterbacks makes anything possible—but Chicago should be able to address one of its remaining key needs.
Here, we'll examine three realistic options at No. 9 who should be near the top of the Bears' draft board heading into Thursday night.
Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Chicago's willingness to trade the No. 1 pick was a clear sign that the franchise is committed to 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields. Protecting the quarterback should now be among the Bears' top priorities.
Fields was sacked a league-high (tied with Russell Wilson) 55 times in 2022.
Adding Davis was a nice start, but the Bears would do well to upgrade the tackle position. Riley Reiff left in free agency, and while 2022 fifth-round pick Braxton Jones did an admirable job on the left side, he was far from perfect.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old was responsible for 12 penalties and seven sacks allowed.
Peter Skoronski is the top-ranked lineman and the No. 9 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's draft board. Though he has the skill set to play tackle, some view him as a future interior lineman due to less-than-ideal arm length (32¼").
The good news is that the Northwestern product is a clean overall prospect with an extremely high floor. Chicago could simply draft him, try him at tackle early and plug him in as a 10-year starting guard if he doesn't work out on the edge.
A tackle prospect like Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. could also warrant consideration at No. 9, but Skoronski projects as a "can't-miss" prospect, even if his future position isn't clearly defined.
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
With a receiving corps of Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Tonyan and Cole Kmet, Chicago probably won't target a pass-catcher early. If it doesn't target a lineman at No. 9, it will likely look to further bolster a defense that ranked 29th overall and 32nd in points allowed last season.
Adding a true No. 1 corner to the secondary would be a fantastic move for the Bears.
Now, there's no telling which cornerback is atop Chicago's draft board. It could be Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. or Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, and either of them would be a reasonable pick at No. 9.
However, Illinois' Devon Witherspoon is the top-ranked corner on the B/R board and a prospect who could quickly become one of the Bears' defensive centerpieces.
"Devon Witherspoon is an active cornerback who has shown to make plays all over the field," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He is a fluid cover defender who is able to play from multiple schemes and alignments. A first-team All-American, Witherspoon plays his best game when in coverage."
No defense allowed more yards per attempt (7.4) than Chicago's. Cornerback is one of the deeper positions in the draft, but it should shock no one if the Bears take the top remaining corner on their board in Round 1.
Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
If a top front-seven prospect like Anderson, Carter or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson happens to fall to the Bears at No. 9, expect Poles to race to turn in his draft card.
If that doesn't happen, and the Bears plan to circle back to their secondary on Day 2, a dedicated edge-rusher would be logical.
Chicago logged a mere 20 sacks in 2022.
Georgia's Nolan Smith would be a terrific fit for defensive coordinator Alan Williams' unit. He isn't the biggest edge-rushing prospect (6'2", 238 lbs), but he's powerful and versatile.
"Smith's weight might be an issue for an even-front team that's looking for a more traditional, hand-in-the-ground defensive end. But if a team thinks they'll be able to add size to his frame in their weight program, he's strong and physical enough as it is to get the job done," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "...He could play as a standup outside linebacker on odd fronts, too."
The 22-year-old is also strong against the run, a big bonus for a Bears team that ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed last season.
Pass-rushers like Clemson's Myles Murphy and Iowa's Lukas Van Ness could also get some consideration if Chicago wants a sack artist and Anderson, Carter or Wilson aren't available.