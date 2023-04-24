Bears' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has set his team up extremely well for the 2023 NFL draft.

While Poles did trade away the No. 1 selection, he acquired star wideout D.J. Moore in the deal, landed valuable future draft capital and still owns a top-10 pick.

After adding veterans such as Moore, T.J. Edwards, Robert Tonyan Jr. and Nate Davis, the Bears are poised to take the best player available at No. 9 overall.

That player may not be a top pass-rushing target like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia's Jalen Carter—though a potential early run on quarterbacks makes anything possible—but Chicago should be able to address one of its remaining key needs.

Here, we'll examine three realistic options at No. 9 who should be near the top of the Bears' draft board heading into Thursday night.

