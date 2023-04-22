Wrexham AFC Delights Twitter After Winning National League, Clinching EFL Promotion

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

FX's Welcome to Wrexham is going to be a must-watch once season two is released.

The Red Dragons secured promotion to the English Football League Two on Saturday after claiming the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

It marks the first time since 2008 that the Welsh club, owned by renowned actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will compete in the fourth tier of English football.

Red Dragons midfielder Elliot Lee opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark, and forward Paul Mullin scored twice in the second half to close out an outstanding campaign for Wrexham, which own a 34-8-3 record.

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham in November 2020 and have helped the club reach a new level of fame.

When the two purchased the team, Reynolds told the club's supporters that his goal "is to grow the team, return it to the English Football League in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

In just three short years, Reynolds and McElhenney have helped reshape the squad and bring it into the spotlight for the first time in over a decade, and now the Welsh club will get the chance to win at the next level.

Following the Red Dragons' victory on Saturday, football fans on Twitter couldn't help but share their excitement for the team's promotion to League Two:

Now that Wrexham has been promoted, the Red Dragons are sure to be one of the most closely watched clubs in all of football, if they aren't already.

The pressure is now on Reynolds and McElhenney to keep helping the club improve, though there's little doubt they'll be able to do that, especially with the amount of passion they've showed for the club since purchasing it in 2020.