    Wrexham AFC Delights Twitter After Winning National League, Clinching EFL Promotion

    Erin WalshApril 22, 2023

    WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Ben Tozer and Luke Young of Wrexham lift the Vanarama National League Trophy as Wrexham celebrate promotion back to the English Football League during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    FX's Welcome to Wrexham is going to be a must-watch once season two is released.

    The Red Dragons secured promotion to the English Football League Two on Saturday after claiming the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

    It marks the first time since 2008 that the Welsh club, owned by renowned actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will compete in the fourth tier of English football.

    Wrexham AFC @Wrexham_AFC

    Your National League Champions!!<br><br>🔴⚪️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WxmAFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WxmAFC</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/tHWRPQrf8Q">pic.twitter.com/tHWRPQrf8Q</a>

    Wrexham AFC @Wrexham_AFC

    FEARLESS IN DEVOTION, RISING TO PROMOTION!!!!!!!<br><br>🔴⚪️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WxmAFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WxmAFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/pK01ZsZbEQ">pic.twitter.com/pK01ZsZbEQ</a>

    Red Dragons midfielder Elliot Lee opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark, and forward Paul Mullin scored twice in the second half to close out an outstanding campaign for Wrexham, which own a 34-8-3 record.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Paul Mullin has Wrexham on the brink of National League promotion with this beauty ☄️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/btsportfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@btsportfootball</a>)<a href="https://t.co/aETwXKsGKw">pic.twitter.com/aETwXKsGKw</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    PAUL MULLIN. AGAIN.<br><br>The party is starting in Wrexham 💥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/btsportfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@btsportfootball</a>)<a href="https://t.co/q5MniRgtOL">pic.twitter.com/q5MniRgtOL</a>

    Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham in November 2020 and have helped the club reach a new level of fame.

    When the two purchased the team, Reynolds told the club's supporters that his goal "is to grow the team, return it to the English Football League in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Rob McElhenney couldn't hold back the tears ❤️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/btsportfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@btsportfootball</a>)<a href="https://t.co/GbJ5C4TIAd">pic.twitter.com/GbJ5C4TIAd</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Champs 🏆🔴 <a href="https://t.co/BIXzdkTzcD">pic.twitter.com/BIXzdkTzcD</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Wrexham are having a party 💥 <a href="https://t.co/PyLie3L9aI">pic.twitter.com/PyLie3L9aI</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are elated to see <a href="https://twitter.com/Wrexham_AFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wrexham_AFC</a> promoted to the Football League. ❤️<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/btsportfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@btsportfootball</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/tHn9xVvPzZ">pic.twitter.com/tHn9xVvPzZ</a>

    In just three short years, Reynolds and McElhenney have helped reshape the squad and bring it into the spotlight for the first time in over a decade, and now the Welsh club will get the chance to win at the next level.

    Following the Red Dragons' victory on Saturday, football fans on Twitter couldn't help but share their excitement for the team's promotion to League Two:

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Wrexham fans storming the pitch after securing promotion 🥳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkOgden_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkOgden_</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3tBYjWoaBs">pic.twitter.com/3tBYjWoaBs</a>

    Ian @brodders_be

    Impossible to not like and root for these two. The class and energy they've brought is to their absolute credit and even the most cynical must see how much this achievement and Wrexham means to them. Congratulations and deservedly back in the Football League <a href="https://t.co/Ns6Jpjzsj2">https://t.co/Ns6Jpjzsj2</a>

    Daniel Nickless @Danny_N1989

    Glad to see <a href="https://twitter.com/Wrexham_AFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wrexham_AFC</a> being back in the football league! My cousin <a href="https://twitter.com/creights5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@creights5</a> played for them, still lives up there! Superb scenes

    Andrew Heald @andyheald

    Really pleased for Wrexham.<br>Good to hear <a href="https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancityReynolds</a> acknowledging Notts County's achievements - hope they get promoted too. <a href="https://t.co/DNysC5BpNA">https://t.co/DNysC5BpNA</a>

    Zoe Denman-Ellis @ZoeDenmanEllis

    Wowsers. <br><br>My husband won't be coming home tonight then 😂 I've been with him for 14 years this year, and witnessed his highs and lows with the club; I didn't think I'd see this for him and his family!<br><br>Llongyfarchiadau Wrexham ♥️ Unbelievable scenes. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/DKjL8GHlq6">https://t.co/DKjL8GHlq6</a>

    CE's Mustache @CEs_Mustache

    <a href="https://t.co/Mnd37N5Yeb">pic.twitter.com/Mnd37N5Yeb</a>

    Jamie Summers @JimSummersNews

    So much of the narrative around Wrexham will be about Reynolds/McElhenney, but the real story is around a proper club, with a proper fanbase, being back in the league after far too long away. Genuinely pleased for them.

    Kerri Clarence @Kerri_bee

    I am not super into football and haven't tweeted for a long time but tonight I'm so happy for Wrexham and super Paul Mullin.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WelcomeToWrexham?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WelcomeToWrexham</a> <a href="https://t.co/W4IC0phnn9">https://t.co/W4IC0phnn9</a>

    K E I @berryflavaboi

    Season two of Welcome to Wrexham is going to be wild <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WrexhamAFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WrexhamAFC</a>

    𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕙𝕒𝕞 𝔹𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇾🇪 @1GrahamBearman

    If Wrexham win we're on the pitch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championees</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ykl6THMNq7">pic.twitter.com/Ykl6THMNq7</a>

    Tom cuff @tomcuff1

    I don't care what anyone says, what Ryan Reynolds and rob mcElhenney have done for Wrexham is phenomenal. Given the whole city it's club back after years of mismanagement. Fair play.

    Adam Maina ™ @AdamMaina_

    Wrexham under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney:<br><br>• Bought the club for $2.5M.<br>• After a 15-years, promoted to the EFL.<br>• Gained over 1M social media followers.<br>• Sponsorships with TikTok, Expedia, etc.<br>• Season ticket purchases tripled.<br>• Produced a docu-series on FX. <a href="https://t.co/kiGsJ7dAdq">pic.twitter.com/kiGsJ7dAdq</a>

    Usman @101Usman

    Absolutely delighted for Wrexham and the long suffering fans. <br> <br>Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - two unbelievable owners who have done magnificently the way they've managed the club 👏 <a href="https://t.co/fjY6Ry3LQF">https://t.co/fjY6Ry3LQF</a>

    Now that Wrexham has been promoted, the Red Dragons are sure to be one of the most closely watched clubs in all of football, if they aren't already.

    The pressure is now on Reynolds and McElhenney to keep helping the club improve, though there's little doubt they'll be able to do that, especially with the amount of passion they've showed for the club since purchasing it in 2020.