LeBron, Anthony Davis Exhilarate Lakers Twitter with Easy Win vs. Morant, Grizzlies

On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies chose to poke the bear.

Just three days later, they got mauled by it as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers dominated them to the tune of a 111-101 win in a pivotal Game 3 of the first-round series at Crypto.com Arena.

Dillon Brooks, who instigated a lot of the trash-talking with James during and following the Grizzlies' Game 2 win on Wednesday, was ejected early in the third quarter and wasn't around as Memphis attempted to mount a comeback.

The Lakers were clearly juiced up from tipoff, motivated by Brooks' antics earlier in the series. Los Angeles outscored the visitors 35-9 in the opening quarter, forcing the Grizzlies into one of the lowest-scoring first quarters in postseason history.

The Lakers never looked back as they led by as many as 29 points and never let the deficit get to less than double-digits. They completely spoiled Ja Morant's return from the hand injury that forced him to miss Game 2.

The superstars showed out for the home team, as Davis and James led the charge all night long to secure the 2-1 series lead. Davis finished with a team-high 31 points—15 of which came in the third quarter—to go along with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

As for James, the trash talk clearly didn't faze him, as he poured in 25 points of his own with nine rebounds, five assists and a highlight-reel dunk that won't be forgotten by Lakers nation anytime soon.

Lakers Twitter praised the star duo for their performances in the dominant win.

With the win, the Lakers are now in a great position to put a chokehold on the series on their home floor in Game 4 on Monday night. So, the Grizzlies won't have a whole lot of time to try to figure things out.

They surely won't be talking much in the lead-up to the next matchup, as they won't want to give James and Co. any more fuel going into the homestretch of the series.

But one good sign is that Morant got into an incredible rhythm late in the game, finishing with a game-high 45 points. He scored 22 consecutive points for the Grizzlies as he tried to single-handedly bring them back into the game.

They'll be needing plenty more of that if they're going to fight their way back into the series.

Game 4 is set for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff.