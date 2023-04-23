X

    LeBron, Anthony Davis Exhilarate Lakers Twitter with Easy Win vs. Morant, Grizzlies

    Francisco RosaApril 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies plays defense on LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on APRIL 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies chose to poke the bear.

    Just three days later, they got mauled by it as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers dominated them to the tune of a 111-101 win in a pivotal Game 3 of the first-round series at Crypto.com Arena.

    Dillon Brooks, who instigated a lot of the trash-talking with James during and following the Grizzlies' Game 2 win on Wednesday, was ejected early in the third quarter and wasn't around as Memphis attempted to mount a comeback.

    The Lakers were clearly juiced up from tipoff, motivated by Brooks' antics earlier in the series. Los Angeles outscored the visitors 35-9 in the opening quarter, forcing the Grizzlies into one of the lowest-scoring first quarters in postseason history.

    The Lakers never looked back as they led by as many as 29 points and never let the deficit get to less than double-digits. They completely spoiled Ja Morant's return from the hand injury that forced him to miss Game 2.

    The superstars showed out for the home team, as Davis and James led the charge all night long to secure the 2-1 series lead. Davis finished with a team-high 31 points—15 of which came in the third quarter—to go along with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

    As for James, the trash talk clearly didn't faze him, as he poured in 25 points of his own with nine rebounds, five assists and a highlight-reel dunk that won't be forgotten by Lakers nation anytime soon.

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON TAKES FLIGHT.<br><br>LAKERS LEAD ON ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/AZoqtlAZ4C">pic.twitter.com/AZoqtlAZ4C</a>

    Lakers Twitter praised the star duo for their performances in the dominant win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DON'T MESS WITH THE LAKERS 😅 <a href="https://t.co/LMAAhPx51X">pic.twitter.com/LMAAhPx51X</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Fifteen in the third frame for AD 🗣 <a href="https://t.co/JFMSFVkTR2">pic.twitter.com/JFMSFVkTR2</a>

    SpxroWRLD🇩🇴 @spyro_v2

    Anthony Davis in the post <a href="https://t.co/h4uhjJduw5">pic.twitter.com/h4uhjJduw5</a>

    Arsh Tyagi @Arsh1501

    For a 38 year old man, LeBron James still dunks like he's the new kid in the NBA. Absolute beast of a man.<a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> <a href="https://t.co/IbqMTkCYL6">pic.twitter.com/IbqMTkCYL6</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Anthony Davis is the 1st Lakers player with 15 blocks in a 3-game playoff span since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004. <a href="https://t.co/51CVmikOQW">pic.twitter.com/51CVmikOQW</a>

    Ronat _25🔥🌊 @25Lisk

    Anthony Davis has been cooking the Dpoy <a href="https://t.co/MVY2LnXfax">pic.twitter.com/MVY2LnXfax</a>

    Saheem @Saheem23_

    Anthony Davis Blocks in playoffs: <a href="https://t.co/4gew9hp2tL">pic.twitter.com/4gew9hp2tL</a>

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Anthony Davis is so good. Top five most talented power forward ever.

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    ANTHONY DAVIS IS A MONSTER.

    K.BO XXV @KBO_XXV

    PUT SOME RESPECT ON ANTHONY DAVIS' NAME <a href="https://t.co/CpbXrlBJMs">pic.twitter.com/CpbXrlBJMs</a>

    cam🅿️ @1cameronj

    @ Anthony Davis haters <a href="https://t.co/Icp44UyS4X">pic.twitter.com/Icp44UyS4X</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Dillon Brooks v. LeBron James. <a href="https://t.co/LtR1F0QdOD">pic.twitter.com/LtR1F0QdOD</a>

    Thier Dinho❤️🫡 @Thierdinhoo

    The greatest there is. The greatest there was. The greatest there ever will be.<br>LeBron James 🐐❤️ <a href="https://t.co/z58sesQXLe">pic.twitter.com/z58sesQXLe</a>

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    People really thought "Man LeBron going for 40!" Nah…LeBron slowing down the game, getting his teammates involved, then getting Brooks ejected…this man plays chess not checkers 🤣👑

    Sɱιʅҽყ 𓂀 @LifeOfRodeo6god

    Lebron proving he's not 38 😭 <a href="https://t.co/foISDb3OFS">pic.twitter.com/foISDb3OFS</a>

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    NBA players seeing LeBron still dominate <a href="https://t.co/BM6tQkLSxg">pic.twitter.com/BM6tQkLSxg</a>

    With the win, the Lakers are now in a great position to put a chokehold on the series on their home floor in Game 4 on Monday night. So, the Grizzlies won't have a whole lot of time to try to figure things out.

    They surely won't be talking much in the lead-up to the next matchup, as they won't want to give James and Co. any more fuel going into the homestretch of the series.

    But one good sign is that Morant got into an incredible rhythm late in the game, finishing with a game-high 45 points. He scored 22 consecutive points for the Grizzlies as he tried to single-handedly bring them back into the game.

    They'll be needing plenty more of that if they're going to fight their way back into the series.

    Game 4 is set for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff.