'Playoff Jimmy' Butler Hyped by Fans as Heat Dominate Bucks Without Giannis in Game 3

Jimmy Buckets, Playoff Jimmy, whatever you want to call him, Jimmy Butler was doing his thing once again Saturday night.

Facing a short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team for the third game in a row—without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo—Butler took full advantage as he helped power the Miami Heat to a 121-99 win in Game 3 of the first-round series.

The Heat now have a 2-1 series lead over the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler did it all for Miami, finishing with 30 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. Not known as a great three-point shooter, he knocked down all four of his shots from beyond the arc.

The six-time All-Star continued his impeccable playoff form as he always seems to turn it up a level in the postseason. Saturday was his second 30-point game of the series

It wasn't particularly close, as the Bucks looked like a completely different team than the one that blew Miami out Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, even without Antetokounmpo.

They turned the ball over 18 times and shot just 44.7 percent from the field as a team.

As good as Butler was, Miami also got huge contributions from its bench, which outscored Milwaukee's 59-28. Kyle Lowry (15 points) and Duncan Robinson (20) were huge boosts off the bench.

There was a scary moment late in the third quarter when Butler went to the locker room after he landed hard on his back earlier in the period. Thankfully for Heat fans, their star came back to the bench and was available to return—luckily he wasn't needed.

He was diagnosed with a lower back bruise.

It would be shocking to see Antetokounmpo sit out of Game 4 as his team is in danger of falling into a dreaded 3-1 series deficit against a team that has a history of eliminating the Bucks in the postseason.

Miami is also short-handed after losing guard Tyler Herro to a broken hand in Game 1. So, the Heat will need the contributions from guys like Lowry and Robinson to continue.

The Heat also may be without Victor Oladipo after he had to be helped off the floor late in the fourth quarter. Oladipo grabbed at his left knee, which he has had problems with in the past.

Game 4 of the series is set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.