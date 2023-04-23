X

    'Playoff Jimmy' Butler Hyped by Fans as Heat Dominate Bucks Without Giannis in Game 3

    Francisco RosaApril 23, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 22: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 22, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jimmy Buckets, Playoff Jimmy, whatever you want to call him, Jimmy Butler was doing his thing once again Saturday night.

    Facing a short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team for the third game in a row—without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo—Butler took full advantage as he helped power the Miami Heat to a 121-99 win in Game 3 of the first-round series.

    The Heat now have a 2-1 series lead over the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Butler did it all for Miami, finishing with 30 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. Not known as a great three-point shooter, he knocked down all four of his shots from beyond the arc.

    The six-time All-Star continued his impeccable playoff form as he always seems to turn it up a level in the postseason. Saturday was his second 30-point game of the series

    It wasn't particularly close, as the Bucks looked like a completely different team than the one that blew Miami out Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, even without Antetokounmpo.

    They turned the ball over 18 times and shot just 44.7 percent from the field as a team.

    As good as Butler was, Miami also got huge contributions from its bench, which outscored Milwaukee's 59-28. Kyle Lowry (15 points) and Duncan Robinson (20) were huge boosts off the bench.

    There was a scary moment late in the third quarter when Butler went to the locker room after he landed hard on his back earlier in the period. Thankfully for Heat fans, their star came back to the bench and was available to return—luckily he wasn't needed.

    He was diagnosed with a lower back bruise.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MILvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MILvsMIA</a> INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (bruised lower back) will return to tonight's game.

    Heat fans praised Butler all night long on Twitter as he cooked the Bucks' elite defense.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Heat take 2-1 series lead over Bucks 🔥<br><br>Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 12-19 FG<br>Duncan Robinson: 20 PTS, 5 THREES, 7-9 FG <a href="https://t.co/vTmVT4wwzA">pic.twitter.com/vTmVT4wwzA</a>

    Brandon. @BrandonPxck

    Playoff Jimmy is different

    Apayne @AP62_

    Playoff Jimmy is a real thing 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/a1DXcqcYSi">https://t.co/a1DXcqcYSi</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jimmy Butler has 25 PTS 👀<br><br>📺: ESPN | Game 3 | Series tied 1-1<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/xqprlC0P6E">pic.twitter.com/xqprlC0P6E</a>

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Jimmy Butler man<br><br>This dude is a different player in April/May<br><br>Incredible

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    You know it's the playoffs when Jimmy Butler starts knocking down triples

    jeremy taché @jeremytache

    is there ANYTHING we can say to explain the brilliance of jimmy butler?<br><br>he's on another level. impossible to describe. <a href="https://t.co/wqS5NXpaS3">https://t.co/wqS5NXpaS3</a>

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    It's a Jimmy Butler 3-a-thon.

    Third Leg Bets @ThirdLegBets

    Jimmy Butler when he has a home playoff game <a href="https://t.co/8bInU5FmiV">pic.twitter.com/8bInU5FmiV</a>

    Matt Hanifan @mph_824_

    JIMMY BUTLER MAKING IT RAIN FROM DOWNTOWN!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hothothoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hothothoops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://t.co/V9e8r4h66f">pic.twitter.com/V9e8r4h66f</a>

    HEAT NATION @Zachppp

    Playoff Jimmy Butler is better than your favorite player

    kings winning the 2023 chip 😈 @deaaronfoxfmvp

    Man Jimmy butler is a better player then kawhi and Paul George In my opinion playoff riser <a href="https://t.co/k2CVITIcgG">pic.twitter.com/k2CVITIcgG</a>

    Jokic's Burner @Jokicofficiall

    Jimmy Butler's ability to rise in the playoffs needs to be studied in schools

    Trey Crosby III Guru @TCIIIESQ

    Jimmy Butler is cut and dry the best player on the floor and that's why the Bucks are in trouble with no GA. The best player is on the other side.

    It would be shocking to see Antetokounmpo sit out of Game 4 as his team is in danger of falling into a dreaded 3-1 series deficit against a team that has a history of eliminating the Bucks in the postseason.

    Miami is also short-handed after losing guard Tyler Herro to a broken hand in Game 1. So, the Heat will need the contributions from guys like Lowry and Robinson to continue.

    The Heat also may be without Victor Oladipo after he had to be helped off the floor late in the fourth quarter. Oladipo grabbed at his left knee, which he has had problems with in the past.

    Game 4 of the series is set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.