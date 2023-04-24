Packers' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a pivotal offseason. The franchise is widely expected to trade longtime starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, though a trade has yet to come to fruition.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter recently explained on SportsCenter, Friday may be a date to circle for all parties involved.

"The line of demarcation, the soft deadline, is next Friday night, picks 42 and 43," Schefter said. "Because if picks 42 and 43 come and go without Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, then the wait for him to become a Jet could go on for an awful long time."

Rodgers is due a $58.3 million option bonus, but that doesn't have to be paid until the start of the season. Theoretically, the Packers don't have to trade Rodgers until just before Week 1 to avoid paying him.

Regardless of when Rodgers is dealt, Green Bay is poised to turn the offense over to Jordan Love this year. The 2020 first-round pick has waited for his opportunity, and the Packers need to evaluate him as the full-time starter.

Supporting Love should be one of Green Bay's goals in this week's draft. With that in mind, let's examine three top draft prospects who should be under consideration with the 15th overall pick.

