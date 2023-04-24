Texans' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The Houston Texans just might be the NFL's most interesting team heading into Thursday's draft.

They have two first-round selections due to the Deshaun Watson trade, and while the Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 pick, Houston might hold the first-round's most pivotal selection.

The Texans need a new franchise quarterback, but they might still pass on one with the No. 2 overall pick.

"In texts and calls with scouts, coaches and even agents throughout the past week, I couldn't find one person who truly believes the Texans will select a QB there," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.

What will Houston do after Carolina has made its selection? The reality is that no one knows. We can make some educated guesses, though.

Here, we'll examine three prospects who could logically be atop the Texans' draft board.

