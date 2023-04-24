Texans' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Texans' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 24, 2023
The Houston Texans just might be the NFL's most interesting team heading into Thursday's draft.
They have two first-round selections due to the Deshaun Watson trade, and while the Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 pick, Houston might hold the first-round's most pivotal selection.
The Texans need a new franchise quarterback, but they might still pass on one with the No. 2 overall pick.
"In texts and calls with scouts, coaches and even agents throughout the past week, I couldn't find one person who truly believes the Texans will select a QB there," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.
What will Houston do after Carolina has made its selection? The reality is that no one knows. We can make some educated guesses, though.
Here, we'll examine three prospects who could logically be atop the Texans' draft board.
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
The Texans might pass on a quarterback at No. 2 if the only QB prospect they love happens to be Alabama's Bryce Young. It's beginning to look like he will be Carolina's choice when opening night kicks off.
"It would be no short of a shock within the NFL right now if Bryce Young does not go No. 1 overall to Carolina," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero told NFL Total Access.
If, however, the Panthers scoop up a prospect such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Florida's Anthony Richardson, Houston might race to turn in Young's draft card. Why? The 21-year-old is a natural playmaker with no glaring weaknesses in his game aside from less-than-ideal size (5'10", 204 lbs).
"With Bryce, it's hard to poke holes," one NFL executive said, per ESPN's David Newton.
While Young's size is a bit concerning, he can be special if he can overcome it. If the Texans are going to use their top pick on a quarterback, they might as well swing for the fences and gab a guy they believe can go throw-for-throw with the likes of Patrick Mahomes in a pivotal playoff game.
Young has the sort of big-play ability needed to be that quarterback.
Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
If Young does go No. 1 overall, Houston may grab the top defensive prospect on its board and come back for a prospect like Richardson, Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Tennessee's Hendon Hooker at No. 12—or by trading up from that selection.
If this is the route the Texans take, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. would be a sensible top target.
The 21-year-old, the top overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's draft board, has the potential to be a difference-maker from day one.
The 2022 Lombardi Award winner is a ferocious pass-rusher who logged 27.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss over his last two seasons. However, his skills go beyond an ability to chase quarterbacks.
"While Anderson led the nation with 17.5 sacks in 2021, he's probably an even better run defender," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He's hard to move one-on-one with his strength and leverage at the point of attack, and he has little to no issues getting off blocks with his excellent hand placement."
New head coach DeMeco Ryans has a strong defensive background, and Anderson would be a terrific player to build his new-look defense around.
Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech
Anderson would be a fine fit for the Texans, but he isn't the only non-quarterback they might covet with the second pick. Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson has been gaining late momentum, much like Travon Walker did a year ago.
"I will not be surprised if, in the Edge category, Tyree Wilson is picked ahead of Will Anderson. I particularly will not be surprised if Houston—whether at two or through a trade-down if the Texans don't take a quarterback—takes Wilson over Anderson," ProFootballTalk's Peter King wrote.
Wilson, 22, wasn't quite as productive as Anderson in terms of sacks production (14 over the last two years), but he's a big (6'6", 271 lbs) prospect with defensive-line versatility.
"Schematically, the Red Raider is pretty versatile," Holder wrote. "He'd be a good fit as a 5- to 4i-technique in even or odd fronts and can even slide a little further inside to a 3-tech on occasion with his impressive strength."
As the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator last year, Ryans coached a bigger edge-rusher in Nick Bosa (6'4", 267 lbs) and watched him earn Defensive Player of the Year honors. Ryans may believe he can replicate that success with a prospect like Wilson.
Whether it's Anderson or Wilson, a premier sack artist would make plenty of sense for Houston, assuming it has a plan in place to find a quarterback later in the draft.
*College stats via Sports Reference