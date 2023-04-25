Who's Really Untouchable On Every NBA Roster During 2023 Offseason?April 25, 2023
While most NBA general managers may try to have you believe that half their roster is untouchable in trade talks, this simply isn't the case.
If we're being honest, there's probably only one player (two, at the most) who every front office leader is hanging the phone up on immediately if you ask about them. This list includes superstars, franchise icons, youngsters with considerable upside or players on terrific contracts.
Before the 2023 offseason kicks off for all 30 teams, it's time to take a look around the league at the players who almost certainly aren't going anywhere this summer.
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young?
Young isn't going to be traded, right?
After all, the 24-year-old point guard is coming off his fourth consecutive season averaging at least 25 points and 9.0 assists, finishing third in the league with his career-best 10.2 helpers a night.
Even with Dejounte Murray on board, Young is still the lifeblood of this offense and is under contract for the next four seasons. Unlike Murray (who becomes a free agent in 2024) there's no fear of Young walking out the door anytime soon.
Following another disappointing season that saw Atlanta battle just to get the seventh seed, however, changes could be coming.
As The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner writes, "With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks' front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young."
While Young is the most untouchable player on the roster, it appears the door can't be closed on a trade just yet.
Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum
Putting Tatum on this list is a no-brainer.
He's perhaps a year or two away from joining the "best player in the NBA" conversation, is under contract for multiple seasons and could be the Finals MVP by the time June is over. Oh, and he just turned 25 last month.
Already with four All-Star appearances to his name, Tatum led the NBA in total points (2,225) while finishing sixth overall in scoring average (30.1 points per game). If we weren't witnessing a renaissance of big men right now, Tatum would be the frontrunner for his first MVP.
With Tatum an obvious choice, what about his co-star?
As unlikely as a Jaylen Brown trade is, the two-time All-Star was already offered in a deal last summer.
Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Boston presented Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, an offer the Nets turned down while hoping for a package of Brown, Marcus Smart and picks.
Expect both Tatum and Brown to stay put next season, although unrestricted free agency looming for the latter in 2024 could cause some conversations to take place.
Brooklyn Nets: Mikal Bridges
How much do the Nets love Bridges?
Enough to turn down a reported offer of four first-round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies for the star forward after they acquired him from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.
Bridges, 26, shined in a starring role with the Nets, averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and a 37.6 percent mark from three in 27 games. He's one of the league's best wing defenders and most durable players whose 83 games were the most in the NBA in the last 18 years.
After trading away Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving the past year-and-a-half, Brooklyn needs some stability on the roster, something Bridges can provide. His four-year, $90 million contract (that still has three seasons left) now looks like one of the best in all of basketball.
While the rest of the Nets roster may face an uncertain future as the team finally gets a chance to catch its collective breath this summer, you can bet that Bridges will be back.
Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball
It was a nightmare of a season for Ball and the Hornets.
The third-year point guard battled ankle injuries all season long, suiting up just 36 times while the Hornets fell to just 27-55 and 14th in the East. Even with Ball on the floor, Charlotte went 13-23 overall.
On what's become a bad Hornets roster, Ball is still an All-Star point guard when healthy. The 21-year-old averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals and shot 37.6 percent from three, improving Charlotte's offense by 5.7 points per 100 possessions according to Cleaning the Glass.
Center Mark Williams looked good as a rookie. P.J. Washington put up a career-high 15.7 points per game. Other than these three, there's not much to grow on in Charlotte.
Ball is the only untouchable player on what's become one of the worst rosters in the NBA.
Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine?
After finishing just 40-42 and missing the playoffs with this veteran roster, Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas seems open to changes.
While he mentioned that a rebuild "is not our minds" per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Karnišovas didn't rule out anything, either.
"My responsibility is to look at everything. At the end of the day, to be a .500 team is not good enough. It's not good enough for this organization. It's not good enough for the fan base. They deserve better, so I'm going to have to look at everything. How can I help this group to do better? We have to move forward. But I'll be open to anything," Karnišovas said.
While LaVine likely won't be moved after agreeing to a five-year, $215 million just last summer, it seems like the future of the Bulls is very much up in the air.
LaVine would draw significant interest from around the league, as the 28-year-old shook off a slow start to the season with averages of 27.3 points and 4.9 assists on shooting splits of 52.1/38.5/86.6 percent over his final 19 games.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
Donovan Mitchell is the Cavs' present. Evan Mobley, its future. Don't expect either to change zip codes this summer.
While the Cavaliers could always reevaluate Mitchell's standing with the team next summer before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2026, the 26-year-old All-Star starter is just beginning his Cleveland career. A career-high 28.3 points per game in the regular season were good for seventh overall in the NBA, while a 61.4 true shooting mark was also the best of Mitchell's six years in the league.
Mobley, 21, is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Already finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a sophomore, Mobley can defend all over the floor and led the league in defensive win shares (4.8).
His offense is still a work in progress, especially as a three-point shooter. Getting his first taste of the playoffs was important, as Mobley has looked uncomfortable and overmatched at times going up against Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson with the New York Knicks.
While Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are likely safe as well, Mitchell and Mobley are the biggest untouchables on this Cavs' roster.
Dallas Mavericks: Luka Dončić
With Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood becoming free agents this summer and Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith previously shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets in the Irving trade, this roster is quickly running out of players that other teams would actually want to trade for.
Dončić is the Mavericks franchise, one that's coming off a meltdown of a second half. While there's naturally some concern about his contentment, Dončić at least momentarily put those to rest.
"I'm happy here, so there's nothing to worry [about]," Dončić told reporters at the end of the season.
Dallas needs to get Dončić some serious help and avoid making another trip to the lottery again. The team has no choice but to re-sign Irving and has to hope players like Jaden Hardy and Josh Green continue to develop as well.
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokić
While Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have become fixtures in Denver as well, Jokić is still the only untouchable player on this roster.
Thanks to a five-year, $272 million supermax extension signed last summer, the two-time MVP won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
The earliest Jokić could hit free agency is in 2027, but even that would mean giving up a $61.9 million player option in the 2027-28 season.
The 28-year-old led the NBA this season with 17.0 estimated wins added, according to DunksandThrees.com, while nearly averaging a triple double with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals and a career-high 63.2 percent shooting mark overall.
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey
There's a lot to like about this young Pistons roster, despite its inability to churn out wins this season.
Cunningham is still the focal point of this rebuild, even after shin surgery limited him to just 12 games. He looks the part of a future triple-double threat after upping his averages to 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game. His overall shot efficiency needs a lot of work, but for a 21-year-old, 6'6" ball-handling wing, Cunningham has a unique and versatile skill set that isn't easy to find.
Cunningham's absence meant more playmaking opportunities for Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft. This resulted in averages of 22.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and a 39.7 percent mark from three over Ivey's final nine games of the season. Turnovers were an issue, naturally, but Ivey should thrive as a combo guard playing off Cunningham moving forward.
Bigs like James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are all worth growing, but none carry the untouchable tag like Cunningham and Ivey for Detroit.
Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson
While Curry and Thompson aren't exactly up-and-coming prospects or in-their-prime All-Stars, the combination of their still strong play at ages 35 and 33 and legacy carved with the franchise would prevent the Warriors from even considering the possibility of dealing either. Both have earned that.
Curry actually recorded his highest three-point accuracy since 2018-19 (42.7 percent) while his 6.1 rebounds per game were a career high. He's showing no signs of slowing down, which is good considering Curry is set to become the first player in NBA history to make $50 million or more in a season next year.
Thompson's contract situation could get a little sticky, as he's approaching the final year of his own deal and expects a max-level extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Still, expect both sides to come to some sort of sub-max agreement and avoid any trade talk altogether.
Houston Rockets: Jalen Green
It's still too early to identify which players will become pillars on this Rockets team, with Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason all looking like starting-caliber talent.
Of this group, Green has shown the highest upside to date, increasing his scoring average to 22.1 points per game in Year 2 while chipping in 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Adding some veteran talent around him, especially a pass-first point guard and some floor-spacers, should help give Green some easier looks and increase his overall shot efficiency. Of the 35 players who averaged 22 points per game or more this season, Green's true shooting mark of 53.8 percent ranked dead last in the NBA.
Şengün is already one of the best passing big men in the NBA. Smith was much better down the stretch (16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 46.5 percent shooting), and Porter cut his turnover rate by nearly two percent.
All should be safe this summer as Houston adds more talent through the draft and free agency.
Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton
Haliburton shined in his first season as a full-time point guard, with his 10.4 assists per game ranking only behind James Harden. Haliburton joined Harden and Trae Young as the only players to average at least 20 points and 10 assists, with the Pacers floor general registering the highest true shooting percentage (62.4 percent) of the three.
The 23-year-old doesn't possess any major weaknesses in his game. He's a tall, talented passer who controls a game with an even-keel pace and is an efficient scorer from all three levels.
A first-time All-Star this past season, Haliburton still has a year left on his rookie contract and should continue to run the show in Indy for years to come.
Benedict Mathurin (16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists) could soon join this list as well following a strong rookie season.
Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard?
One has to feel for Leonard.
Following a terrific start in his return to the postseason with 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and a 60.0 percent mark from three through two games, Leonard is once again sidelined with a knee injury.
With Paul George already out with his own knee issues, are we sure both will be back with the Clippers next season?
The star duo simply hasn't been healthy enough to have any sustained playoff success together now four years into this experiment.
Of the two, Leonard would be the most likely to stay, as he's still an elite player when healthy. The 32-year-old ranked fifth overall in estimated plus-minus rating (plus-6.5), good for the 99th percentile overall, per DunksandThrees.com.
Assuming the Phoenix Suns finish off the Clippers in their first-round series, this will once again be a long, frustrating offseason of "what ifs?" in L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis
James wasn't eligible to be traded this year after signing an extension last August, but he could technically be moved this summer if he and the Lakers so desired.
Given the amount of talent this roster now possesses following the trade deadline, however, we're guessing this won't be the case.
Both James and Davis have one guaranteed year left on their deals before they can hit unrestricted free agency again in 2024. James just set the record for most points per game in a player's 18th season (25.0), easily beating Karl Malone's previous mark of 20.6. He'll likely stay in Los Angeles until son Bronny James makes it to the NBA.
There's no reason to trade Davis, either, as the 30-year-old is coming off the best rebounding season of his career (19.7 total rebound percentage, 12.5 per game). He's still one of the elite big men in the NBA when healthy.
While there have been ups and downs in this partnership, expect James and Davis to run it back in L.A. for at least one more year.
Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Morant and Jackson have been the foundation of this Grizzlies rebuild since 2019, with both under contract in Memphis for the next three seasons or more.
Morant is one of the game's greatest forces from the point guard position, finishing second in the NBA in drives per game (20.3), while his 14.4 points off drives was good for third overall. He's already looking like a prime-time playoff performer as well, with averages of 28.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals and a 37.2 percent mark from three in 16 career postseason games.
Jackson was recently named the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, leading the NBA with 3.0 blocked shots per game and holding opponents to a measly 46.9 percent shooting at the rim.
Throw in a career-high 18.6 points per game and a 35.5 percent mark from three, and it's easy to see why Memphis wouldn't take any calls about Jackson, either.
Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler
It's tempting to add Bam Adebayo on this list as a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year season after season who's still somehow just 25 years old.
But he's not quite at the level of Butler, who still runs this franchise now at age 33.
Butler and Paul George were the only players in the NBA this season to average at least 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal-and-a-half, speaking to the quality of their overall games. Butler also shot a career-high 53.9 percent overall this season, the result of cutting his mid-range and three-point attempts and getting to the basket at a higher rate.
Miami needs to get Butler more help this offseason, as the core of he, Adebayo and Tyler Herro isn't enough to make it to the Finals in an improved East.
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo
The best player on the best team this season, Antetokounmpo probably won't win his third MVP, even if his scoring reached a career-high (31.1 points per game).
Antetokounmpo also led the NBA in usage rate (38.8 percent), a testament to just how much he does for a Bucks team that was FanDuel's favorite to win the title at the start of the playoffs.
With two years left on his contract (plus a player option), staying in Milwaukee is setting Antetokounmpo up to sign the largest deal in NBA history. No one could argue that he's not worth it, either.
Jrue Holiday should also be marked safe from a potential trade this summer as the Bucks' main priority will be to re-sign Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, keeping this championship core together.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards
No offense to Karl-Anthony Towns, but this is Edwards' team now.
The third-year pro has steadily improved on both ends, a leap that landed him in the All-Star game for the first time this season. He's easily been Minnesota's best player these playoffs as well, and he has averaged 28.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.5 blocks and shot 40.4 percent from three over his first 10 career postseason appearances.
The moment has never looked too big for Edwards, who somehow won't even turn 22 until August. Those who have taken in the Wolves-Denver Nuggets first-round series have witnessed the growth of the game's next superstar guard.
Towns is likely staying put as well, and it's probably safe to add Rudy Gobert to this list. After giving up four first-round picks, Walker Kessler and a package of other players last summer, shopping the veteran center now would mean getting pennies on the dollar in return.
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson
As disappointing as the last two years have been for Zion Williamson, trading him while his value is at its lowest makes no sense for New Orleans. While injuries have limited him to just 29 total games the past two years, Williamson still ranked 16th in DunksandThrees.com's estimated plus-minus (plus-5.1) ahead of stars like James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Ja Morant this season.
It's tough to gauge what a trade offer for Williamson would even look like given his extensive injury history, especially since he'll be starting a five-year, $194 million max contract next season.
As frustrated as Pelicans fans likely are, now is not the time to trade Williamson.
Patience is the only option here, as the 22-year-old now has the next five months to get into the best game shape possible before training camps open in late September. Williamson's talent is still too great to punt on yet.
New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson
Few moves from the 2022 offseason have paid off as much as the signing of Brunson.
The 26-year-old point guard has the Knicks on the verge of advancing past the Cleveland Cavaliers and into the second round of the playoffs thanks to his 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the series.
While Julius Randle was the lone All-Star on this New York roster, no one impacts winning and checks as many boxes as Brunson.
There's a lot of young talent to like up and down this roster (RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, etc), although no player should be off limits in trade talks this summer besides the Knicks' new star point guard.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
A first-time All-Star in 2023, Gilgeous-Alexander led an extremely young Thunder team to a 40-42 record and just a win shy of the playoffs.
His scoring jumped from 24.5 points per game a season ago to 31.4 per night this year, good for fourth-highest in the NBA. Add in 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks and a career-high 51.0 percent mark from the field, and it's no wonder why Gilgeous-Alexander should be named to an All-NBA team for the first time.
No guard is better at putting his head down and getting into the teeth of the defense, as Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in both drives per game (23.9) and points off drives (17.1). No one made more than his 669 total free throws this season, either.
Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams should all stay in OKC as well, giving this franchise perhaps the best young core in the NBA.
Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero
Banchero had a terrific freshman season, easily asserting himself as the eventual Rookie of the Year recipient.
Orlando's 12-win jump from a season ago was in big part thanks to Banchero, who led the Magic (and all rookies) with an even 20.0 points per game. His 6.9 rebounds were good for fifth among all first-year players, while his 3.7 assists ranked third.
The Magic have some real building blocks now, with Banchero joining Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Bol Bol and Markelle Fultz as players all 24 or younger to grow with.
For now, Banchero has the highest ceiling and the highest floor, as his blend of size and athleticism will continue to be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.
Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey
Just how good was Embiid this season?
His 33.1 points per game not only led the NBA but were enough to move him into second place in franchise history for single-season scoring average, passing Allen Iverson and finishing just short of Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66.
Only Nikola Jokic finished with a higher estimated plus-minus this season than Embiid's plus-7.3, and his 15.8 estimated wins ranked second among all NBA players as well. Perhaps the most dominant force in the game today, not even pesky injury issues that continue to pop up should even make Philly consider parting with their star center.
Maxey also belongs on this list, as the 22-year-old has become an invaluable part of Philly's offense. Perhaps the fastest player in the NBA, Maxey averaged 22.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and shot 45.5 percent from three as a starter this season.
With James Harden likely ditching his player option and hitting free agency, the Sixers should keep their core together if possible.
Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker
As Kevin Durant navigates through his first playoff run with his new Suns teammates, this is a group that could make regular appearances together.
Durant still has three years remaining on his contract, and Devin Booker is on the books until 2028 after agreeing to a four-year, $224.2 million extension last summer.
After lingering in trade talks all last offseason and then again at the deadline, it's safe to say Durant is staying put in Phoenix given what the Suns had to give up for him (Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks).
Booker, who's still just 26 years old, is also the face of the franchise and the Suns' leading postseason scorer even with Durant on board.
While Deandre Ayton could eventually be used as trade bait to improve the roster around them, Durant and Booker are here to stay.
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard?
While Lillard has remained incredibly loyal to the Blazers to this point, a drop to 13th in the West standings and Jerami Grant's uncertain future as an unrestricted free agent has his future with the team in question.
There would certainly be teams lining up should Lillard hit the trade market for the first time.
As HoopsHype's Michael Scotto wrote Sunday, "If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard but were unsure if Brooklyn could ultimately land him in a trade."
If the Blazers keep Lillard, then Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe become the best trade assets on the team.
For now, no player should be deemed completely untouchable on this roster. Teams that want Lillard should at least make a call.
Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis
The Kings have finally found a core of players they can win with. Between Fox, Sabonis and even rookie standout Keegan Murray, Sacramento wouldn't dream of breaking up their Big 3 now.
Fox was a first-time All-Star who's been making the most of his first playoff appearance as well. The 25-year-old is averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals over the first four games of the Golden State Warriors series, even if a fractured finger has his status in doubt moving forward.
Sabonis led the NBA in rebounding (12.3 per game) while also averaging 19.1 points and handing out 7.3 assists. His 61.5 percent mark from the field was good for 10th in the league.
Assuming Murray continues to grow his overall game, this will be one of the better trios in all of basketball over the next several years.
San Antonio Spurs: The 2023 First-Round Pick
The only franchise without a single untouchable player on the roster, the Spurs have to be hoping for some lottery luck sitting tied with the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick.
This isn't to say that there's no talent on the roster, of course.
Last year's No. 9 overall pick, Jeremy Sochan, is probably the closest thing to untouchable. The 19-year-old showed tremendous potential as a multipositional defender who can score and spend some time handling the ball as well. It's easy to envision Sochan becoming a two-way force in a few years given the coaching staff in San Antonio.
Keldon Johnson (22.0 points per game), Devin Vassell (18.5 points, 3.6 assists) and Malaki Branham (10.2 points) look like building blocks as well.
Still, there's no surefire future All-Star on this roster. For now, the Spurs' only untouchable is their upcoming first-round pick.
Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes
The Raptors roster could look quite different on opening night given the combination of veterans hitting free agency and players under contract who could be shopped.
One player who's almost certainly staying? Barnes.
As Josh Lewenburg of TSN wrote Friday, "Outside of Scottie Barnes, who is coming off a disappointing follow-up to his Rookie of the Year campaign, everybody and everything is on the table as the offseason kicks into high gear ahead of the draft in late June and free agency at the beginning of July."
Trading two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam also seems a long shot, unless some major offer comes along. It appears far more likely that O.G. Anunoby would be moved instead.
Expect Barnes to be back at the very least, as his untapped potential is too great to give up on now.
Utah Jazz: Lauri Markkanen
The deserving winner of the 2022-23 Most Improved Player award, Markkanen led a surprisingly good Jazz team this season with an all-around offensive game never before seen on American soil.
The 25-year-old took the skills he utilized at Eurobasket last summer to the mountains of Utah, upping his averages to 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from three.
In addition to his strong play, Markkanen's contract now looks like one of the best in the NBA, with two years and just over $35 million owed to him until 2025.
Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker should all be retained by the Jazz as well.
Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal?
The annual tradition of guessing Beal's availability continues, especially now that the Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard just 10 months after he gave the veteran guard a five-year, $251 million deal only for Washington to miss the playoffs once again.
Beal is coming off another strong season, averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and shooting a career-high 50.6 percent from the floor. He was money at the end of games as well, with Beal's 59.7 percent shooting mark in the clutch ranking as the highest of the 60 players who scored 60 total clutch-time points or more.
Washington probably should field calls for Beal, especially with Kristaps Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma able to hit free agency this summer.
The Wizards are stuck in NBA purgatory once again. Beal is the safest of the bunch, but with a new front office leader, no player should be deemed untouchable.