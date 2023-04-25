Who's Really Untouchable On Every NBA Roster During 2023 Offseason?

0 of 30

AP Photo/Alex Slitz

While most NBA general managers may try to have you believe that half their roster is untouchable in trade talks, this simply isn't the case.

If we're being honest, there's probably only one player (two, at the most) who every front office leader is hanging the phone up on immediately if you ask about them. This list includes superstars, franchise icons, youngsters with considerable upside or players on terrific contracts.

Before the 2023 offseason kicks off for all 30 teams, it's time to take a look around the league at the players who almost certainly aren't going anywhere this summer.