Panthers' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft starts with the Carolina Panthers.

Ever since the Panthers made the decision to trade up from No. 9 to the No. 1 pick, they have controlled the draft board ahead of Round 1 on Thursday night.

That first pick will join the history books as a top draft pick and carry the weight of a franchise that is looking to build off a 7-10 record last season.

It's obvious the move was made with a new franchise quarterback in mind. After dealing with veteran castoffs like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, Carolina got aggressive to get new head coach Frank Reich a blue-chip QB prospect to mold.

So, here's a look at the two prospects the team will likely be deciding between for that top pick and a bonus target who would make sense with the Panthers' second-round pick at No. 39.