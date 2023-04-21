NFL Exec Says Bryce Young's 'Weight Was Manufactured for the Combine' Ahead of Draft

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's smaller frame has been a point of criticism throughout the predraft process, although he did weigh 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

However, one AFC front-office executive told Dan Pompei of The Athletic that Young's weight was "manufactured" for the event.



"His weight was manufactured for the combine, then his agents didn't allow him to get weighed at his pro day," the anonymous executive said. "He's a 185- to 190-pound guy frame-wise."

Numerous scouts told Pompei that Young weighed about 190 pounds when they visited Tuscaloosa.

Young is a massive favorite to go first overall to the Carolina Panthers regardless of any weight concerns.

It's easy to see why the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner should go No. 1. He was simply dominant during his time at Alabama, tossing 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Young to another smaller quarterback in future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Young is No. 1 overall on NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board as well.

Even if Young ultimately weighs around 190 pounds or so during his pro days, there's plenty of reason to believe he'll excel in the NFL. For now, fans await to see his future landing spot with the draft rapidly approaching on Thursday.