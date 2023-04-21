Amen and Ausar Thompson Declare for 2023 NBA Draft; Nos. 3 and 5 on B/R Big Board

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Overtime Elite stars and twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson have officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

The Thompson brothers are projected lottery picks. Amen Thompson ranks No. 3 on Jonathan Wasserman's NBA draft big board, and Ausar Thompson ranks No. 5.

Amen and Ausar Thompson played for the Overtime Elite league's City Reapers over the last two seasons, forfeiting their college eligibility to play in the Atlanta-based league. Both were considered 5-star prospects before the decision to play in the Overtime Elite league.

Amen Thompson, who is 6'7", is seen as a point guard at the NBA level due to his athletic ability, playmaking and ability to create open shots for teammates.

Wasserman wrote of Amen Thompson:

"While there are legitimate questions about his shooting, Thompson might just be an outlier whose transition game, slashing, cutting, elevation in the lane, runners and finishing acrobatics can allow him to score without a reliable jump shot. Even if he struggles to develop into a consistent 20-point-per-game weapon, the easy baskets, teammate creation and defense all seem like locks to translate to the NBA."

Amen Thompson averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and averaged 27.5 minutes per game. He was even better in the Overtime Elite playoffs, averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds en route to a championship.

Ausar Thompson, who is also 6'7", plays on the wing and is just as athletic as his brother. He's a creative scorer and skilled ball-handler that makes even the most difficult plays seem effortless.

Wasserman wrote of Ausar Thompson:

"Thompson put together his most convincing stretch of the year en route to the Overtime championship, looking comfortable creating while making 15 threes (38.5 percent). The Overtime MVP averaged 21.0 points, got to his spots off quick dribble moves and drilled jumpers with confidence. That should help convince NBA teams to look past the bad misses and turnovers throughout the season that suggested he was more of a project."

Ausar Thompson won the Overtime Elite league's MVP award in 2022-23 after averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averaged 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the playoffs.

While both brothers are considered top-10 picks, it's unclear which franchises might be interested in adding them this summer.

The NBA draft is slated for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.