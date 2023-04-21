Cubs Mocked by Fans as Drew Smyly Loses Perfect Game in Brutal Fashion vs. Dodgers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Drew Smyly wasn't all that smiley after losing his perfect game in brutal fashion.

The Chicago Cubs pitcher had a perfect game going through seven innings of Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field...and then Yan Gomes happened.

In the top of the eighth inning, David Peralta hit a dribbler down the third base line and when Smyly went to pick up the ball and toss it to first base for the out, Gomes accidentally took out the left-hander while trying to make a play on the ball.

While losing a perfect game is ultimately disappointing, Smyly's performance on Friday should be praised by Cubs fans as he allowed just the one hit and posted 10 strikeouts with no walks in 7.2 innings of work.

The Cubs are in the midst of a solid start to the 2023 season and will improve to 12-7 with a win against the Dodgers on Friday. Chicago is just 2.5 games back of first place in the NL Central and should remain competitive for the top spot throughout the summer.