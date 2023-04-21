X

    Cubs Mocked by Fans as Drew Smyly Loses Perfect Game in Brutal Fashion vs. Dodgers

    Erin WalshApril 21, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 21: Drew Smyly #11 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Drew Smyly wasn't all that smiley after losing his perfect game in brutal fashion.

    The Chicago Cubs pitcher had a perfect game going through seven innings of Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field...and then Yan Gomes happened.

    In the top of the eighth inning, David Peralta hit a dribbler down the third base line and when Smyly went to pick up the ball and toss it to first base for the out, Gomes accidentally took out the left-hander while trying to make a play on the ball.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    This is really how the perfect game ended. 😅 <a href="https://t.co/W662zOk3xs">pic.twitter.com/W662zOk3xs</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    you're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation <a href="https://t.co/8WAHFCGlB4">pic.twitter.com/8WAHFCGlB4</a>

    After being robbed of greatness, baseball fans on Twitter were quick to mock Gomes and the Cubs for the incident:

    Splash Attack @SplashAttack24

    That's objectively the funniest way to end a perfect bid <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cubs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cubs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a>

    ₿3 @bpeterson4

    Haven't seen many perfect games lost in a worse way than what just happened to Drew Smyly.. what an outing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubs</a>

    Brian Duffey @duffeyboy

    Cubs still gotta Cub...even when up 13🤦‍♂️

    Tyler Haskins @t_hask21

    No way a potential perfect game ended that way🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cubs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cubs</a>

    Cara C🏎️🏁per @caramariecooper

    why does it feel like that ended in the most Cubs way ever

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    The two worst endings to perfect games in MLB history both belong to Chicago<br><br>1. Carlos Rodon clipping the hitter's shoe lace<br>2. Drew Smyly gets destroyed by his own catcher fielding a ground ball

    Jordan Cicchelli 🌭 @jordancicchelli

    and there it is sorry folks

    germ4 @germ4

    Yan Gomes seeing Smyly about to keep his perfect game going <a href="https://t.co/xK1sgfXTAg">pic.twitter.com/xK1sgfXTAg</a>

    Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

    Drew Smyly: [pitching a perfect game]<br><br>Yan Gomes: <a href="https://t.co/uvmdxzhSHo">https://t.co/uvmdxzhSHo</a> <a href="https://t.co/38D5mtRrJ9">pic.twitter.com/38D5mtRrJ9</a>

    Legendary Edition Fem Shep @Cubsfanatic76

    Yan Gomes is never living that down. We'll be seeing that clip of him tackling Smyly for decades

    Anthony DiPiero @AnthonyDiPiero7

    Yan Gomes impacting the outcome of a perfect game, let alone a game, in 2023, is something.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Drew Smyly so close to a perfect game<br><br>Yan Gomes: <a href="https://t.co/heXXfiE36X">pic.twitter.com/heXXfiE36X</a>

    While losing a perfect game is ultimately disappointing, Smyly's performance on Friday should be praised by Cubs fans as he allowed just the one hit and posted 10 strikeouts with no walks in 7.2 innings of work.

    The Cubs are in the midst of a solid start to the 2023 season and will improve to 12-7 with a win against the Dodgers on Friday. Chicago is just 2.5 games back of first place in the NL Central and should remain competitive for the top spot throughout the summer.

    Cubs Mocked by Fans as Drew Smyly Loses Perfect Game in Brutal Fashion vs. Dodgers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon