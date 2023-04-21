NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 21 Schedule

0 of 3

Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are the only team on Friday's Stanley Cup Playoffs slate with an advantage in their first-round series.

Carolina is one of two Eastern Conference teams with a 2-0 series lead. The New York Rangers will defend their edge over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Hurricanes could move to one win away from closing out the New York Islanders on Friday.

The Metropolitan Division champion held the Islanders to a single goal in Game 1 and then battled for an overtime win in Game 2 to defend home ice.

The other three series in action on Friday featured splits inside the home rink of the team with more regular-season points.

One of the most fascinating Game 3 storylines in those contests is Connor McDavid's pursuit of a goal for the Edmonton Oilers against the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid has a single assist on his 2023 playoff resume. The Oilers need him to make a bigger impact on the road to come back to Edmonton with a series advantage.