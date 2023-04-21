NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 21 ScheduleApril 21, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 21 Schedule
The Carolina Hurricanes are the only team on Friday's Stanley Cup Playoffs slate with an advantage in their first-round series.
Carolina is one of two Eastern Conference teams with a 2-0 series lead. The New York Rangers will defend their edge over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
The Hurricanes could move to one win away from closing out the New York Islanders on Friday.
The Metropolitan Division champion held the Islanders to a single goal in Game 1 and then battled for an overtime win in Game 2 to defend home ice.
The other three series in action on Friday featured splits inside the home rink of the team with more regular-season points.
One of the most fascinating Game 3 storylines in those contests is Connor McDavid's pursuit of a goal for the Edmonton Oilers against the Los Angeles Kings.
McDavid has a single assist on his 2023 playoff resume. The Oilers need him to make a bigger impact on the road to come back to Edmonton with a series advantage.
Friday NHL Playoff Schedule
Game 3: Carolina at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET, TBS)
Game 3: Boston at Florida (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
Game 3: Dallas at Minnesota (9:30 p.m. ET, TBS)
Game 3: Edmonton at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, TNT)
Hurricanes Looking to Take Commanding Lead over Islanders
Carolina has its eyes on the NHL's fourth first-round sweep in the last three years.
The Hurricanes protected home ice in Games 1 and 2 in two different ways, as they held the Islanders to a single goal in the opener and then worked for a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday.
Carolina needs to follow the early game plan from Games 1 and 2 to put the Islanders under more pressure inside their home arena.
The Metropolitan Division winner scored the first two goals on Monday and Wednesday and they held the Isles without a first-period tally in each contest.
Three of the four goals to open those contests came on the power play. Sebastian Aho scored the Game 1 opener and Stefan Noesen bagged a goal on the man advantage in both games.
New York rallied from the two-goal deficit in Game 2, but it may be harder for it to achieve that feat in Game 3 because it will face a ton of pressure from the home fans if it falls behind again.
Carolina holds the defensive edge in the series in addition to the special teams success and fantastic early starts.
The Hurricanes outshot the Islanders 73-52, and if their defense holds the Islanders to another low shot total, the series lead could stretch to three games.
A sweep, or a 4-1 series victory, would be a massive boost for the Canes with how the rest of the East bracket is playing out. The other three series are guaranteed to go at least five games, and could go further if teams keep splitting results.
Connor McDavid In Search Of First Goal in 2023 Postseason
McDavid is used to having at least one tally next to his name in the scoring column through two games of a postseason series.
A year ago, the Edmonton star scored in the opening game against the Kings, Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche.
McDavid failed to score in the first two games of a series three times in his career. He did not find the back of the net until Game 3 against the Anaheim Ducks in 2017 and the Winnipeg Jets limited him to a single tally in four matchups in 2021.
The 26-year-old has been active in the Oilers' attacking zone. He leads the team with 11 shots and he provided an assist in the Game 2 win.
More is expected from McDavid as the Oilers hit the ice in Los Angeles so that they can come away from southern California with a series advantage.
The last thing the Oilers want is to face a 3-1 deficit when they return home for Game 5.
The Kings have done a good job of limiting McDavid's production this season. They contained him to two goals and one assists in four regular-season games.
McDavid needs to break down the Kings defense so that Edmonton's offense can be firing at its best. Leon Draisaitl has three goals and two assists in the series.
If McDavid finds form in front of the net, he and Draisaitl could be impossible for the Kings, or any other playoff opponent, to stop.