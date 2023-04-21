X

    Steph Curry Lionized by Twitter as Warriors Beat Kings in Game 3 Without Draymond

    Francisco RosaApril 21, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game during round one game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was a must-win game earlier than expected for the Golden State Warriors in their playoff run.

    Facing a 2-0 deficit against the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry showed up when the Dubs needed him most to carry his squad to a 114-97 win at Chase Center.

    The reigning Finals MVP had one of his vintage postseason performances as he dropped 36 points to go along with six rebounds, two steals and a block on 50 percent shooting from three-point range.

    It was the first time he managed to outduel Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox so far in the series, especially down the stretch as Golden State extended its lead.

    Warriors fans will be hoping it's a sign of things to come.

    Most importantly, Curry came up big on the night that the team was without Draymond Green, who was serving a one-game suspension for stepping on Domantas Sabonis late in Game 2.

    Now, the Warriors will have an opportunity to knot the series up on their home floor with their full squad intact, showing that this series is going to have plenty more twists and turns.

    Curry's performance had Twitter on fire as he kept his squad from falling into the dreaded 3-0 hole.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    DANCE WITH HIM <a href="https://t.co/2jWKiOzGS9">pic.twitter.com/2jWKiOzGS9</a>

    WARRIORS LOVER🔥✞ @wykeYT

    Good win boys 👍<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/WqmnNGpDAB">pic.twitter.com/WqmnNGpDAB</a>

    grace is concerned @splashdubs

    WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY THE SECOND <a href="https://t.co/dHmCr1B9PN">https://t.co/dHmCr1B9PN</a>

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Steph Curry right now<br><br>30 minutes<br>33 points<br>4 rebounds<br>2 assists<br>2 steals<br>1 block<br>11 of 21 from the field<br>5 of 10 from 3<br>6 of 6 on free throws<br>+20

    Wood 🥷🏽 @Sliccshaad

    There will never be another Steph Curry

    Konizzy @Konizzy

    Steph Curry has 33 points. <a href="https://t.co/p1PiXNWZsb">pic.twitter.com/p1PiXNWZsb</a>

    Cody Rivera @codyrivera07

    Steph Curry will obliterate your heart to smithereens if he has the chance, and he'll enjoy every second of it

    Donovan Mitchell Stan @jdthatch1

    Steph curry is the best small in NBA history…by far

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

    Vintage Steph Curry holy shit 🐐🐐

    grace is concerned @splashdubs

    STEPH CURRY I LEGIT COLLAPSED ON MY BED I CANNOT BELIEVE YOU

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Steph Curry is built differently

    Fred 🌉 @Freddd2k

    Steph Curry destroying the kings <a href="https://t.co/4NSdHwdVbC">pic.twitter.com/4NSdHwdVbC</a>

    Without Green and Gary Payton II, the Warriors needed someone to step up big.

    Enter Kevon Looney.

    While Looney didn't fill up the stat sheet offensively, finishing with four points, he did just about everything else. He had nine assists to go along with 20 rebounds, two shy of his postseason career high.

    Anything coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the squad needed tonight, Looney was there to provide, showing just how important he is to the team's success even though he doesn't get much praise.

    Twitter was letting him hear it, though.

    AntoninExplainer @antoniexplainer

    Kevon Looney defensive masterclass. Dubs up 18. <a href="https://t.co/42stdqv8NU">pic.twitter.com/42stdqv8NU</a>

    Mr_Franciscoso @Mr_Franciscoso

    God bless Kevon Looney

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    🐐KEVON LOONEY🐐 <a href="https://t.co/ats8NrGPhg">pic.twitter.com/ats8NrGPhg</a>

    Antonin @antonin_org

    Kevon Looney is OUTPLAYING Domantas Sabonis. One doesn't have any impact when he can't grab ankles.

    NBA da bad @NBAdabad

    Kevon Looney: <a href="https://t.co/2sZDFgHS7s">pic.twitter.com/2sZDFgHS7s</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Man you gotta love a player like Kevon Looney.<br>Blue collar, no complaining, no BS, just pure hustle and toughness! <a href="https://t.co/ZzuTB1FaKP">pic.twitter.com/ZzuTB1FaKP</a>

    The job isn't done yet for the Warriors, however. Sunday's Game 4 is another pivotal matchup at home that they need to win before heading back up to Sacramento for Game 5 and possibly Game 7.

    Golden State was horrific on the road this season, going 11-30 when away from Chase Center. So it'll need whatever it can get when it is on its home floor.

    Game 4 is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.