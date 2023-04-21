Steph Curry Lionized by Twitter as Warriors Beat Kings in Game 3 Without Draymond

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

It was a must-win game earlier than expected for the Golden State Warriors in their playoff run.

Facing a 2-0 deficit against the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry showed up when the Dubs needed him most to carry his squad to a 114-97 win at Chase Center.

The reigning Finals MVP had one of his vintage postseason performances as he dropped 36 points to go along with six rebounds, two steals and a block on 50 percent shooting from three-point range.

It was the first time he managed to outduel Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox so far in the series, especially down the stretch as Golden State extended its lead.

Warriors fans will be hoping it's a sign of things to come.

Most importantly, Curry came up big on the night that the team was without Draymond Green, who was serving a one-game suspension for stepping on Domantas Sabonis late in Game 2.

Now, the Warriors will have an opportunity to knot the series up on their home floor with their full squad intact, showing that this series is going to have plenty more twists and turns.

Curry's performance had Twitter on fire as he kept his squad from falling into the dreaded 3-0 hole.

Without Green and Gary Payton II, the Warriors needed someone to step up big.

Enter Kevon Looney.

While Looney didn't fill up the stat sheet offensively, finishing with four points, he did just about everything else. He had nine assists to go along with 20 rebounds, two shy of his postseason career high.

Anything coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the squad needed tonight, Looney was there to provide, showing just how important he is to the team's success even though he doesn't get much praise.

Twitter was letting him hear it, though.

The job isn't done yet for the Warriors, however. Sunday's Game 4 is another pivotal matchup at home that they need to win before heading back up to Sacramento for Game 5 and possibly Game 7.

Golden State was horrific on the road this season, going 11-30 when away from Chase Center. So it'll need whatever it can get when it is on its home floor.

Game 4 is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.