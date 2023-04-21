Joel Embiid, James Harden Flagrant Fouls Explained by Referee After 76ers-Nets Game 3

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The point of contact was the key difference in the flagrant fouls called against Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden during their team's 102-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Embiid was issued a flagrant-1 for kicking Nic Claxton, while Harden was given a flagrant-2 and ejected for elbowing Royce O'Neale.

Official Tony Brothers explained the difference as part of the pool report with Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press and highlighted the "point of contact directly to the groin" on the Harden call:

