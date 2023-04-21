Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid Kicking Nic Claxton: Don't Think I've Seen That Before

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

During the opening minutes of the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Thursday, star center Joel Embiid received a flagrant foul for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin area but was allowed to stay in the game.

After the game, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn expressed his frustration at Embiid not being ejected.

"I don't think I've ever seen that in my career before," Vaughn told reporters. "For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or toward, and for him to continue to play. I've never seen that before."

Less than three minutes into the game, the two big men became entangled when Claxton completed an alley-oop dunk and Embiid hit the ground. Claxton stepped over Embiid while he was on the floor, and the MVP favorite didn't take too kindly to that. He raised his leg and connected with Claxton's groin area, causing him to fall to the court.

The Sixers went on to win 102-97 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Embiid had a quiet game with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five turnovers, but it was enough to spoil the night for fans in attendance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This incident between Embiid and Claxton comes in the wake of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green receiving a one-game suspension for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis earlier this week. Many wondered why Embiid didn't face a a harsher punishment than the flagrant-1 he received on Thursday.

To make matters more upsetting for Brooklyn fans, Claxton was eventually tossed from the game after picking up his second technical foul in the fourth quarter. It was a demoralizing night for a team now on the brink of elimination.

The Nets will try to avoid the sweep and keep their season alive when they welcome the Sixers back to Barclays Center for Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.