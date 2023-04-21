X

    Tyrese Maxey Excites Fans as Joel Embiid Battles Knee Injury in 76ers' Win vs. Nets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 21, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Joel Embiid did not look like an MVP for most of Thursday night. Luckily for the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey was there to pick up the slack.

    With Embiid laboring through constant double-teams and hobbling through what appeared to be a potential knee injury suffered during the game, Maxey led the way with 25 points in Philly's 102-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

    NBA @NBA

    TYRESE MAXEY 🔥<br><br>10 STRAIGHT POINTS.<br>25 ON THE NIGHT.<br><br>Maxey comes through for the 76ers in the clutch. <a href="https://t.co/FSberKBcLJ">pic.twitter.com/FSberKBcLJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    TIED AT 96-96 ON TNT!<br><br>Tyrese Maxey is on fire in Q4 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/BCHGQajjoq">pic.twitter.com/BCHGQajjoq</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Tyrese Maxey buries it from deep 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/YntXoRYdeT">pic.twitter.com/YntXoRYdeT</a>

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Tyrese Maxey... this was nasty 🤧 <a href="https://t.co/qGLTEZIFwJ">pic.twitter.com/qGLTEZIFwJ</a>

    Embiid (14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, five turnovers, 5-of-13 from the field) never quite found a rhythm on the offensive end, though in crunch time he came up with a crucial block on a Spencer Dinwiddie layup attempt to help seal the game and a 3-0 series lead for the Sixers.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    JOEL EMBIID.<br><br>GET OUTTA HIS AIRSPACE. <a href="https://t.co/ZGiLzKzHLZ">pic.twitter.com/ZGiLzKzHLZ</a>

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    MVP play by <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    The MVP plays defense.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    The MVP showed up *just* when they needed it most.

    So he had one MVP moment in him after all.

    Embiid earned plaudits for his enormous block, but it was Maxey who had NBA Twitter almost jumping for joy with his late-game surge, as he scored 10 points in the final 3:08 of regulation:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Maxey's just so nice. Special player.

    Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

    Maxey right about now .... <a href="https://t.co/IZzSt8PTcu">pic.twitter.com/IZzSt8PTcu</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    22 year old Tyrese Maxey. Damn.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Impressive resolve from the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey was sensational down the stretch. The question will be if he can do it against the Celtics, but for now, just appreciate this performance.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Nets played as good as they can play.<br>Embiid hobbled. <br>Harden ejected.<br>And...Sixers still win.<br>Sweep coming Saturday.<br>Maxey is so good.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Tyrese Maxey is ELECTRIC

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Maxey definitely has some "it" factor in him. Not fully there yet but games like this it's so clear he has it in him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Philly Fast Break @PhillyFastBreak

    One of those nights when you can't believe the Sixers' good fortune in getting Tyrese Maxey.

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    Bruh, Maxey

    The Sixers needed every last Maxey bucket. He didn't just pick up the slack for Embiid; he also had to replace the scoring output lost when James Harden (21 points) was ejected late in the third quarter.

    This was a strange game. Embiid wasn't ejected but probably should have been after kicking up at Nic Claxton, who had stepped over him following a bucket.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him 😳 <a href="https://t.co/gsOzepO4lZ">pic.twitter.com/gsOzepO4lZ</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Chuck: "I think his was worse than Draymond's, to be honest with you. … I thought he should have got ejected."<br><br>The Inside Guys react to Embiid's Flagrant 1 <a href="https://t.co/8OsyLU3Nsx">pic.twitter.com/8OsyLU3Nsx</a>

    Both Harden and Claxton would later be ejected—Harden for a pushoff near the groin area of Royce O'Neale, Claxton for picking up a second technical foul after taunting Embiid.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden got ejected after this flagrant 2 foul on Royce O'Neale <a href="https://t.co/a2bzAqY1kX">pic.twitter.com/a2bzAqY1kX</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nic Claxton EJECTED for taunting after dunk on Embiid 😳 <a href="https://t.co/ejAP3ygpTq">pic.twitter.com/ejAP3ygpTq</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    I think this might be the weirdest playoff game I've seen in a few years? Harden terrible ejection, Claxton double celly ejection for taunting (again, overly aggressive by officials), the non-Embiid ejection, the Embiid falling and generally poor play, the...just overall mess?

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    The refs should have ejected Embiid and given Harden a flagrant 1 and somehow went 0 for 2. Based on prior history, I'm gonna say NBA officiating is still a mess.

    Embiid also appeared to be hobbled after taking a number of falls throughout the game. He played in crunch time with five fouls. The Nets sent constant double-teams his way and played physical with him.

    And yet he managed to come up with the game's key play.

    This wasn't a pretty win, but a road victory with a key player ejected and the potential MVP struggling is a pretty good sign for these Sixers. Far bigger challenges await them than a pesky but starless Nets side.

    The Sixers stole one on Thursday, thanks primarily to Maxey's late surge and Embiid's crucial block. The series will resume on Saturday in Brooklyn at 1 p.m. ET on TNT.