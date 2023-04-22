Projecting the Price Tags For Top NHL Free Agents This Offseason

0 of 5

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

The first day of the NHL's annual free-agent market is a frenzy of bidding in the opening hours as teams vie for the top available talent. Stars in their playing prime often land lucrative long-term deals as a result.

This year's crop of unrestricted free agents features such notable stars as New York Rangers winger Patrick Kane and Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O'Reilly. However, they are now in their 30s' and past their playing prime or getting close to it.

That will have an effect on the free-agent market. So will the possibility of another flattened cap if it only increases by $1 million as projected for 2023-24.

Instead of rich deals stretching to the maximum of seven years, the best UFA talent could end up on short-term contracts with average annual salaries worth less than what they earned on their previous agreements.

Here is our look at this summer's top unrestricted free agents and what we project they'll get based on factors such as age and recent performance. We've excluded Chicago captain Jonathan Toews from our listing as he remains undecided over his future because of health issues.

