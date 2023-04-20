Rockets Rumors: 76ers' Sam Cassell to Interview for HC Job; Played 3 Seasons in HOU

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell is set to interview for the Houston Rockets' head coaching position.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the interview will take place Sunday.

Cassell, a former longtime NBA point guard, has been an assistant on Doc Rivers' staff in Philadelphia since 2020. He's worked under Rivers since 2014 when they were with the Los Angeles Clippers.

