    Rockets Rumors: 76ers' Sam Cassell to Interview for HC Job; Played 3 Seasons in HOU

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    Assistant Coach David Joerger, Assistant Coach Sam Cassell, and Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell is set to interview for the Houston Rockets' head coaching position.

    Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the interview will take place Sunday.

    Cassell, a former longtime NBA point guard, has been an assistant on Doc Rivers' staff in Philadelphia since 2020. He's worked under Rivers since 2014 when they were with the Los Angeles Clippers.

