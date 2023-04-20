Kevin Durant, Paul George Discuss Seeing NBA Opponents Wear Their Sneakers On-Court

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the NBA's oldest unwritten rules is going by the wayside.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic wrote a deep dive into the mentality of players who wear other stars' signature shoes and the evaporation of the unwritten rule stating you never wear that player's shoes when you're going head-to-head.

Whereas the old-school mentality said you were giving a player an advantage by wearing their signature shoe, current stars feel a sense of pride in others donning their kicks.

"We put a lot of work into those shoes," Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said. "It's a big representation of who I am as a person. So for somebody to be representing me like that, it feels pretty cool."

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George said:

"It's an honor that they respect me to wear my shoes, especially playing against me. I know a lot of guys that wear my shoes, and when they play me, they don't want to throw it on because they think I might look at it as an edge that I'm having against them. But I don't look at it that way. It's cool they want to wear my shoes."

When asked if he feels a competitive advantage when he sees someone wearing his shoes, Durant said "hell no" in response.

Durant is set to debut his 16th signature shoe with Nike this year. George's signature line has released six versions through Nike but is reportedly coming to an end. Even George has been most recently playing in Kobe Bryant's signature line of shoes.