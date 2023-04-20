X

    Kevin Durant Talks How Playing with Curry, Harden, More Helped Chemistry with Suns

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant believes playing alongside an eclectic mix of elite players throughout his NBA career has helped him acclimate to his new surroundings quickly.

    Speaking to Mark Medina of Sportsnaut.com, KD said the following about how his past experience set him up for success in Phoenix:

    "Playing with guys like Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and Russ [Westbrook] and Kyrie [Irving] and James [Harden], all of that stuff has prepared me to play with guys that can do multiple things out on the floor. But the common denominator is all of those guys are efficient players."

    While injuries limited Durant to just eight regular-season games with the Suns after he was traded by the Nets prior to the deadline, it seemingly hasn't taken him long to mesh with the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

