Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers, Jets 'Haven't Had a Lot of Conversations'

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets remained locked in their game of chicken over Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday on Get Up the teams "haven't had a lot of conversations just yet" but that a deal is "just really a matter of when, at this point."

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported April 12 on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch reported the Packers' demands were holding things up. Green Bay is "stuck on an asking price" of a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and 2025 draft compensation that's contingent upon Rodgers' playing status.

Robinson also explained how Jets owner Woody Johnson might have gotten "spooked" by comments Rodgers made about considering retirement this year.

The four-time MVP said in March on the Pat McAfee Show he was "90 percent retiring" mentally before he embarked on his darkness retreat.

Per Robinson, that may have led Johnson to wonder whether the Jets' window with Rodgers on the roster is even shorter than their original projection. They expected to have him for two years but have come to question whether he could walk away after just one season.

Those concerns are understandable. You don't want to give up valuable draft capital for what could amount to a one-year rental.

At the same time, New York has painted itself into a corner by going all-in on a Rodgers trade.

General manager Joe Douglas assured fans at an event this month the 10-time Pro Bowler is coming to the Big Apple.

Douglas also said in March the Jets wouldn't pursue a possible trade for Baltimore Ravens star because they're focused solely on Rodgers at this point.

If negotiations with the Packers collapse entirely, New York is looking at another season with Zach Wilson as the starter. There's no way the organization could put a positive spin on that after Wilson's disastrous 2022 season.

Green Bay doesn't have all of the leverage in this situation because it wants to move on to Jordan Love and shed Rodgers' three-year, $150.8 million contract from its books.

But a final agreement might require more concessions from the Jets because they simply cannot afford for this trade to fall apart.