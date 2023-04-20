Booking the Ultimate AEW All In Match Card to Fill Up Wembley Stadium

Booking the Ultimate AEW All In Match Card to Fill Up Wembley StadiumApril 20, 2023
It may sound cliche, but Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made history with All In on Sept. 1, 2018.
The self-funded event billed as The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever changed the trajectory of their careers and became the birthplace of All Elite Wrestling. It's hard to imagine what the last four years would look like if the show wasn't such a massive success.
On Aug. 27, Tony Khan will make a similar gamble as he attempts to sell out Wembley Stadium in London to commemorate its fifth anniversary. It would be an understatement to say this is a monumental undertaking because the 90,000-seat venue will host the company's largest event to date.
AEW's debut show in the United Kingdom calls for a star-studded card that can draw record numbers. So, let's put together the ultimate supercard for All In London with an array of talent that will entice the British wrestling crowd and mainstream outlets.
Emi Sakura vs. Jade Cargill
Emi Sakura recently expressed her dream to wrestle at Wembley Stadium because she drew inspiration from Freddie Mercury.
The Queen frontman is synonymous with the original Wembley because of his iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985. The group returned to the arena the following year for two nights during The Magic Tour, which became a live album and a concert film.
As such, Sakura would be a perfect opponent for Jade Cargill at All In London. The Japanese wrestler has had excellent matches with Jamie Hayter and Riho, so she would present a great challenge for the TBS champion.
Her entrance and clap to the beat of We Will Rock You would also produce a crowd-pleasing moment for the UK crowd.
Orange Cassidy vs. Michael Oku
All In was such an important moment for independent wrestling. As such, this iteration should highlight a standout from the BritWres scene.
Micheal Oku seems like the best option because of his time with Rev Pro and his PWG debut at Battle of Los Angeles earlier this year. On the second night of the event, he participated in a surprise 10-man tag match against The Jericho Appreciation Society.
During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, the leader of The JAS guaranteed Oku would be booked for AEW's first show in the United Kingdom. If given the chance, the 29-year-old could steal the show with Orange Cassidy.
The Golden Elite vs. Bandido and The Lucha Brothers
The main event of All In was notoriously a sprint in which everyone got their spots in because the six men involved were pressed for time.
This could be a bit of a long shot, but AEW should reproduce this trios match with more time at Wembley Stadium. It would be a fantastic callback to the original card and a fitting way to bring Kota Ibushi into the fold.
Many fans may forget that Bandido, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio were a part of All In. Penta El Zero M took on Kenny Omega on the same night. Now that three of those wrestlers are signed with AEW, it makes sense for them to team up and face The Golden Elite again.
Ibushi and The Young Bucks vs. Bandido and The Lucha Brothers would tear the house down.
Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay has shown interest in competing at All In London, and the British wrestler should be a no-brainer now that he's medically cleared.
The NJPW star seems destined to share the ring with Kenny Omega again following their incredible outing at Wrestle Kingdom 17. However, their rematch will probably take place at Forbidden Door on June 25.
If he needs a new dance partner, Swerve Strickland is an ideal candidate. The 32-year-old developed a following in the U.K. in 2016 thanks to his work with Progress, SWE, Fight Club: PRO, IPW, RevPro, Kamikaze Pro.
He also hinted at this potential matchup last year on Twitter ahead of AEW and NJPW's first cross-promotional event. Wembley Stadium would be the right time to commit to it on a big stage.
The Blackpool Combat Club vs. House of Black
The Blackpool Combat Club is quickly becoming the hottest heel faction on AEW programming.
Their current feud with The Elite has been a much-needed change of pace for both acts and a shot in the arm for the trios' division. So much so that it seems like only a matter of time before the BCC sets their sights on the six-man tag title.
There is no need to rush into a confrontation with House of Black, but that could lead to a great match later this year. Blackpool, England's native son William Regal founded the group so it would only seem right for them to challenge for the belts in his home country.
Jamie Hayter vs. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm
Britt Baker was the first woman to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.
The Role Model also competed in a four corners survival match with Tessa Blanchard, Chelsea Green, and Madison Rayne at All In in 2018.
Baker is one of the most successful homegrown stars on the roster, and Jamie Hayter has enjoyed a tremendous groundswell of support. If AEW should highlight any British wrestler, it should be the reigning AEW women's world champion.
The Killer and The Pillar belong on this card. If Thunder Rosa is medically cleared in time, a four corners survival match with Toni Storm would ideally tie up the loose ends surrounding the interim title situation.
Storm and Hayter never beat La Mera Mera for the mantle, so she has a legitimate claim to a title shot. It would also offer the next chapter in Baker and Rosa's heated rivalry.
Saraya vs. Mercedes Moné
Saraya's time with AEW has been a mixed bag. The Outcasts vs. homegrown talent started as a promising concept, but it hasn't progressed into an intriguing storyline yet.
Nevertheless, AEW should book the former WWE star in a high-profile match in her home country at All In London. During an interview with Raj Prashad of UPROXX, she compared the event to the first WrestleMania and discussed her preferred opponent.
"I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing, because she's also from the UK — I've had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full-circle moment. There's so much opportunity there."
A one-on-one match with Hayter in Wembley Stadium would make sense. Still, her first match with Mercedes Moné since her injury in 2017 is the kind of marquee match that would make this card feel special.
Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk
In our recent article on how to book CM Punk's return, we explained that All In London should tie into All Out.
It would make it easier to promote both shows and give some matches more importance. To that end, Punk vs. Kenny Omega would be the best way to capitalize on two of the biggest stars on the roster and the controversy following Brawl Out.
The Cleaner is primed to thrive as a singles competitor again, so he should challenge for AEW World Championship by the end of the year. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint has unfinished business with MJF. The two should clash in a number contender's match at Wembley Stadium for a title match at All Out.
The Best Bout Machine vs. The Best in the World would be an enticing selling point for this card, and the outcome would seamlessly tie into the next pay-per-view event.
MJF vs. PAC
The number one contender's match sounds good on paper, but it could appear predictable ahead of a show in Chicago.
One would assume that AEW would revisit Punk vs. MJF at the United Center, right? AEW could counteract this by giving the U.K. audience someone to root for, as well.
Many fans have been hoping to see PAC reenter the title picture, and this would be a great opportunity to give him a shot in front of a hot crowd. This scenario also creates two potentially compelling matchups for All Out.
It would be safe to assume The Salt of the Earth would retain and pick up where he left off with his best opponent. However, PAC and Omega have a storied rivalry with the company, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to reignite it in September.