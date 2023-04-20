Booking the Ultimate AEW All In Match Card to Fill Up Wembley Stadium

0 of 9

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

It may sound cliche, but Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made history with All In on Sept. 1, 2018.

The self-funded event billed as The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever changed the trajectory of their careers and became the birthplace of All Elite Wrestling. It's hard to imagine what the last four years would look like if the show wasn't such a massive success.

On Aug. 27, Tony Khan will make a similar gamble as he attempts to sell out Wembley Stadium in London to commemorate its fifth anniversary. It would be an understatement to say this is a monumental undertaking because the 90,000-seat venue will host the company's largest event to date.

AEW's debut show in the United Kingdom calls for a star-studded card that can draw record numbers. So, let's put together the ultimate supercard for All In London with an array of talent that will entice the British wrestling crowd and mainstream outlets.