Fantasy Trades to Create Better WWE and AEW Rosters

With speculation circulating about Vince McMahon being back in charge of WWE Creative and a possible brand split in AEW, now would be the perfect time for the two companies to complete an unprecedented series of trades.

Just as the Raw and SmackDown brand split was designed to drive interest in the product by separating familiar foes and forcing different feuds, a move from company-to-company would be a major shakeup all parties involved would love.

Obviously, McMahon and Tony Khan don't have any reasonable desire to make a trade, but something being unlikely to happen never stopped wrestling fans from fantasy booking before.

Here are the Superstars who would benefit from a potential trade and help their new company reach even higher levels of success.

CM Punk and FTR for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

The biggest possible trade for the two companies would also be one of the most mutually beneficial, as swapping possibly disgruntled performers would provide the change of scenery desired.

Punk's problems with The Elite are well documented, and his future with the company is up in the air. While recent developments seem to confirm his eventual return, how long the honeymoon period lasts before another blowup is anyone's guess.

On the other hand, cracks are beginning to show with Rollins and Lynch as their creative direction and character development have fallen behind the other top names in the company, such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. From Rollins' reaction in the ring to being told about a creative change at the post-WrestleMania Raw to the look of discomfort on Lynch's face every time she says "medical facility," it's clear there is trouble in paradise.

With Rollins voicing his pleasure regarding his time on the road with his family and his and Lynch's likely desire to stay on the road together with their child, as well as Punk's friendship with FTR, the possibility of a massive trade should be considered.

Rollins could join forces with or stand against his old friend Jon Moxley, and Lynch would instantly become the top star in AEW's women's division. On the other hand, Punk would be the biggest draw in WWE not named Brock Lesnar, and FTR would provide a clear challenger for a stacked tag team division.

The trade would create enough buzz in the wrestling community to drive viewers to both brands and increase the popularity of wrestling across mainstream media due to the unprecedented nature and the sheer status of the athletes involved.

Thunder Rosa for Charlotte Flair

Another trade to consider that would be developed out of necessity is moving former AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa to WWE in exchange for Charlotte Flair.

Rosa has a well-documented contentious history with Britt Baker, and the two women will have to work together as top stars again despite their potential issues. That is, unless Rosa is moved to Raw or SmackDown in exchange for someone else looking for a change of pace.

Flair is one of the most decorated women's athletes in wrestling history, and she has become a polarizing performer guaranteed a reaction from any crowd she steps in front of. On AEW's roster, she would be booked as one of the top stars in the business and have a chance to work alongside her husband, Andrade.

With Rosa possibly looking to avoid any potential issues behind the scenes with Baker, along with Flair's desire to expand her career outside of WWE, the deal would be beneficial for both companies and the athletes involved.

Drew McIntyre for Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

Another WWE Superstar potentially having issues with his contract is Drew McIntyre. Despite beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win the world title, the company never fully committed to the Scottish star, and now he looks to be on the outs.

On the other hand, Malakai Black looked to be a slam dunk in terms of star power when he joined AEW, but the lack of consistency with his booking, along with little character development, resulted in mediocre storylines. The same could be said for Buddy Matthews alongside him in their stable.

AEW should always look for the international star power needed to transcend the wrestling business into mainstream media. McIntyre has that ability, and AEW should be looking to capitalize on that immediately, while Triple H knew exactly how to use Black before his release.

With both brands looking to bring in top-flight wrestlers they know will make an instant impact, this would be a win-win deal for WWE and AEW, as well as the performers involved.

All three wrestlers need a new start, and a fresh character and story under a new logo would help generate interest from wrestling fans again.

