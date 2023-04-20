WWE and AEW Backstage Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, Hangman Page, More

WWE and AEW Backstage Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, Hangman Page, MoreApril 20, 2023
Seth Rollins is a premier Superstar in WWE and, arguably, its best in-ring performer.
The Visionary has been responsible for many classic matches, is undoubtedly popular and singalongs to his theme song are among the most interactive elements of any WWE show.
But is he happy with his current spot in the company, or are there issues that could lead to his eventual departure?
Rollins' status with WWE headlines this collection of rumors that also looks at growing frustration within the women's division and an update on "Hangman" Adam Page's contract with All Elite Wrestling.
Seth Rollins and WWE Are Totally, Most Definitely, Maybe OK
The Raw After WrestleMania was rife with head-scratching booking decisions, but few left fans wondering what the point was quite like Seth Rollins marching to the ring, conducting an orchestra of singing fans and...disappearing.
His utilization on the show, as well as video captured by fans in the arena that suggested his segment was cut during a commercial break, led some to believe he was angry and frustrated with his place in WWE.
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. suggesting Rollins walked out of the show on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, coupled with the former world champion not appearing on Raw the following week, further intensified speculation that the company's best in-ring performer was unhappy with the promotion.
However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that is not the case and "Rollins and WWE have no issues, based on those we spoke to."
While that does not completely alleviate the fact that the term "those we spoke to" does not necessarily reflect the actual feelings of the performer himself, it is still a fairly definitive statement.
Rollins is still portrayed as a major star, is immensely popular with audiences and trusted by management to have matches with celebrities like Logan Paul and young stars it hopes are the future of the company, such as Austin Theory.
The 36-year-old is invaluable to WWE, but it is not difficult to understand why he would be frustrated or disappointed about his place in the company. He is a former world champion who has had just one shot at the undisputed WWE universal title in the last 15 months.
That match, against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in 2022, was well-received. The storyline, in which The Visionary repeatedly reminded the seemingly unbeatable champion that he is the only man The Tribal Chief could not conquer, was even more so.
Yet there was no follow-up, and Rollins settled back into the midcard picture.
Everyone knows Rollins is a main event talent, including WWE, which regularly books him in the top spot of Raw-branded live events. Until that translates to television, though, rumors will persist that he is unhappy and his fans will remain unsettled about his place in the company's hierarchy of Superstars.
Hangman Page, AEW Working on New Deal
"Hangman" Adam Page may still be sidelined as he sells the effects of a screwdriver attack by the Blackpool Combat Club, but he is working on a new deal behind the scenes to remain with AEW.
Sapp reported that Page has the same representation as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the men with whom he helped launch the company in 2019.
All four competitors are seeking new deals as their original ones near completion, making this one of the most significant periods in AEW from a business standpoint.
Page, as much as Omega and the Bucks, has been a central figure for the promotion.
From his pursuit and capture of the world title, to self-doubt that led to a split from his friends, to show-stealing matches with Bryan Danielson, he has been at the forefront of some of AEW's most memorable moments.
His role in the disintegration of the relationship between CM Punk and The Elite, leading to the events of All Out in September 2022 and all of the backstage drama that has occurred since cannot be discounted, but his significance to the company as one of its founders and central pieces cannot be discredited.
The 31-year-old is likely going nowhere, and how he and his Elite friends fit in the company amid rumors of a Punk's return, not to mention where he goes from here creatively, remains to be seen.
What is known, though, is that the fans value Page highly and his work has rewarded their support.
Unhappy WWE Women's Division
From an in-ring perspective, the quality of women's wrestling in WWE is as good as it has ever been. From a creative standpoint, though, not so much.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that several backstage segments, one of which had already been filmed earlier in the day, were pulled from Monday's Raw at the last minute (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats).
This reportedly resulted in several unhappy wrestlers and understandably so, especially if they directly impacted ongoing storylines.
This is not the first time we have heard of displeasure with creative decisions inside the WWE women's division.
Ronda Rousey, one of the top stars in the entire company, called out WWE management in an Instagram post over a perceived lack of effort in her feud with Liv Morgan, most notably suggesting there was "less than five minutes of thought a week into each women's storyline."
With that said, the division was still well-represented Monday night.
The mounting tension within Damage CTRL was present in the Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai match, Trish Stratus cut a phenomenal promo on Becky Lynch and Lita to advance that feud, the women's tag team title rivalry was featured, and Nikki Cross again watched Candice LeRae from a distance as that side program continued.
Not all of it is perfect, and there is credibility to Rousey's criticisms of creative efforts in women's programs.
However, once the draft takes place and the rosters are organized in accordance with Triple H's vision for WWE, it will be interesting to see if he puts more emphasis on the plethora of underserved female wrestlers or if the problem is his as much as it was Vince McMahon's.