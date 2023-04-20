WWE and AEW Backstage Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, Hangman Page, More

1 of 3

The Raw After WrestleMania was rife with head-scratching booking decisions, but few left fans wondering what the point was quite like Seth Rollins marching to the ring, conducting an orchestra of singing fans and...disappearing.

His utilization on the show, as well as video captured by fans in the arena that suggested his segment was cut during a commercial break, led some to believe he was angry and frustrated with his place in WWE.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. suggesting Rollins walked out of the show on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, coupled with the former world champion not appearing on Raw the following week, further intensified speculation that the company's best in-ring performer was unhappy with the promotion.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that is not the case and "Rollins and WWE have no issues, based on those we spoke to."

While that does not completely alleviate the fact that the term "those we spoke to" does not necessarily reflect the actual feelings of the performer himself, it is still a fairly definitive statement.

Rollins is still portrayed as a major star, is immensely popular with audiences and trusted by management to have matches with celebrities like Logan Paul and young stars it hopes are the future of the company, such as Austin Theory.

The 36-year-old is invaluable to WWE, but it is not difficult to understand why he would be frustrated or disappointed about his place in the company. He is a former world champion who has had just one shot at the undisputed WWE universal title in the last 15 months.

That match, against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in 2022, was well-received. The storyline, in which The Visionary repeatedly reminded the seemingly unbeatable champion that he is the only man The Tribal Chief could not conquer, was even more so.

Yet there was no follow-up, and Rollins settled back into the midcard picture.

Everyone knows Rollins is a main event talent, including WWE, which regularly books him in the top spot of Raw-branded live events. Until that translates to television, though, rumors will persist that he is unhappy and his fans will remain unsettled about his place in the company's hierarchy of Superstars.

