2023 NFL Draft: Players B/R Scouting Dept. Is Lower On Than Consensus

Evaluating NFL draft prospects is a long and grueling process that starts in August and culminates with the actual event in late April. Every team and source evaluates differently, and certain prospects who are deemed high-ranking possibilities are much lower on some boards.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked reporters through his team's process two years ago:

"Not trying to be evasive about the grading and all that, but I would just say that we don't grade players like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. That's just not the way we do it. We use a combination of numbers, letters, colors, and those things all have different meanings depending upon what they would indicate about the player's circumstances or situation or whatever it is that involved the players. And all the players are different, and a lot of them—you know, in the end, there really aren't that many of them that come to a school, play their career there and leave. There's things that happen in between and a variety of circumstances, and so we have ways to identify those.

"So sometimes, the color's going override the number; sometimes, the letter is going override the numbers or the colors and so forth. And so it's not, you know, this guy's at an 85 and this guy's at an 83. It just doesn't work like that."

Basically, numerous factors play into an individual's evaluation beyond tape study, and teams take all of those into account—whether it's medical history, interviews, off-field issues, etc. By the end, NFL front offices aren't nearly as high on some prospects as those looking on from the outside.

As a result, it can be difficult to weed through all of the available names. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department is comprised of five individuals—Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder—and the group goes through a similar process to create its own rankings.

Inevitably, some of those evaluations will differ from the general consensus. The following prospects are considered somewhat-to-significantly lower among B/R's rankings than where they tend to land in many projections, starting with a pair of high-profile prospects from the Tennessee Volunteers program.