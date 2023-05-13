Warriors' Draymond Green Does Not Return vs. Lakers After Suffering Calf Injury

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered a calf injury late in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers and was initially ruled doubtful to return.

The veteran did not return in the fourth quarter of what became a blowout loss as the Warriors were eliminated from the postseason. Green finished with nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in the loss.

The 2023 playoffs have been one of controversy for Green, who was ejected from he Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis. He also had an altercation with Dennis Schröder during Friday's game against Los Angeles:

Green did enough to help the Warriors advance against the Kings, but the playoff run ended in the second round against the Lakers.

The forward had been healthy throughout the 2022-23 season, playing in 73 games—his highest total since 2016-17. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the regular season.

There are still question marks about his future with the organization with a $28 million player option for 2023-24.