    Bills' Damar Hamlin Cleared to Resume All Activities After Cardiac Arrest in January

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 18, 2023

    UNITED STATES - MARCH 29: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seen outside the U.S. Capitol before a news conference on the Access to AEDs Act, which aims improve access to defibrillators in schools, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume all football activities after receiving medical clearance from three different specialists, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.<a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 <a href="https://t.co/wa2ZfGm8mX">pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX</a>

    Hamlin is at the Bills' facilities working out and is preparing to return to football after going into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

