Bills' Damar Hamlin Cleared to Resume All Activities After Cardiac Arrest in January

Bills' Damar Hamlin Cleared to Resume All Activities After Cardiac Arrest in JanuaryApril 18, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume all football activities after receiving medical clearance from three different specialists, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday.
Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills
Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.<a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 <a href="https://t.co/wa2ZfGm8mX">pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX</a>
Hamlin is at the Bills' facilities working out and is preparing to return to football after going into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.