Bills' Damar Hamlin Cleared to Resume All Activities After Cardiac Arrest in January

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume all football activities after receiving medical clearance from three different specialists, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday.

Hamlin is at the Bills' facilities working out and is preparing to return to football after going into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

