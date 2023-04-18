NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 18 Schedule

0 of 3

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche begin their Stanley Cup title defense on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

Colorado is aiming to become the second repeat champion in four years after the Tampa Bay Lightning captured consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021.

Colorado's first opponent in the Western Conference bracket is the Seattle Kraken, who make their Stanley Cup Playoffs debut inside Ball Arena.

Seattle put together a strong record in its second NHL season, but a first playoff series victory might have to wait.

A first-round triumph is all the Toronto Maple Leafs want to end their decades-long losing streak in the opening postseason series.

Toronto has not won a first-round matchup since 2004. It is 0-7 in that span, including six straight eliminations in the opening round. The Leafs lost five first-round series and a qualifying-round matchup in the bubble since 2017.

Toronto is hoping to open its series with Tampa Bay on a high note, as it did last season with a 5-0 home win. The Leafs and Lightning went seven games last year, and Toronto could be locked in another tough fight to get out of the first round in 2023.