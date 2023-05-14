Ranking 76ers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Ranking 76ers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff LossMay 14, 2023
The Philadelphia 76ers seemed to flash an NBA championship ceiling at certain points during the 2022-23 season, but it's back to the drawing board after yet again falling short of that goal.
What comes next might be up to James Harden, who holds a player option for next season and could consider heading back to the Houston Rockets.
Assuming he sticks alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, though, the Sixers will spend their summer hoping to find their missing piece. If they hit the trade market to find it, the following three players should have their attention.
3. Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks
Philly's rotation needs another wing who can hold his own defensively and provide something of value on offense.
That play style is basically the backbone of Reggie Bullock's 10-year career.
He competes on defense and can slide around multiple positions without giving up too much. On offense, he's content filling a floor-spacing role, which makes him an easy fit alongside ball-dominant stars. Nearly 85 percent of his shots this season were from three-point territory, and he converted those long-range looks at a 38 percent clip.
There aren't many layers to his game that exist beyond the three-and-D label, but that might be all that Philly needs to complete its championship puzzle.
2. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (Sign-and-Trade)
If you designed the ideal wing to join the Sixers, you might wind up with someone who bears a striking resemblance to Harrison Barnes.
He doesn't dominate the basketball, but he can create his own shot if needed. He has the athleticism to get out in the open court and the skill to contribute when the pace slows. Defensively, he'll compete with any wing and can survive switching on to both guards and wings.
So, why isn't he No. 1? Because he won't be easy to pry away from the Sacramento Kings.
Still, if he's looking for the exits—or the Kings are open to a change at the forward spot—it's possible these clubs could come together on a sign-and-swap.
1. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
When folks talk about three-and-D wings, they're talking about players like Dorian Finney-Smith.
He is a relentless defender who can switch on to virtually any assignment. On offense, he stays within himself and converts most of the open looks that come his way.
He couldn't find his touch for whatever reason this season (33.7 percent), but that wasn't an issue previously. Between 2019-20 and 2021-22, he averaged nearly two triples per night on 38.9 percent shooting.
It's possible the Brooklyn Nets won't take offers for him, but if they sense this core has a low ceiling, they might want to start flipping win-now veterans for long-term assets. If they take that route, then Finney-Smith would almost certainly be one of those vets.