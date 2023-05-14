Ranking 76ers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers seemed to flash an NBA championship ceiling at certain points during the 2022-23 season, but it's back to the drawing board after yet again falling short of that goal.

What comes next might be up to James Harden, who holds a player option for next season and could consider heading back to the Houston Rockets.



Assuming he sticks alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, though, the Sixers will spend their summer hoping to find their missing piece. If they hit the trade market to find it, the following three players should have their attention.

