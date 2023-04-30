    Ranking Kings' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2023

    Ranking Kings' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

    0 of 3

      SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 2: Domantas Sabonis #10 and DeAaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings look on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      For the first time since 2006, the Sacramento Kings are headed into the NBA offseason fresh off of a playoff appearance.

      They now need to decide their next step.

      Do they try to keep growing this organically and see if this core can become a contender on its own? Or do they think they're short a missing piece or two to climb the next rung up the ladder?

      They have the trade chips needed to broker something big if they wanted to, but they may want to get a better sense of their place in the hoops hierarchy before pushing in their chips. We'll examine both options while identifying their top three trade targets this summer.

    3. Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks

    1 of 3

      DALLAS, TX - MARCH 22: Reggie Bullock #25 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 22, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

      If the Kings don't want to part with a ton of assets, Reggie Bullock could be a priority target.

      The veteran swingman could seamlessly slide into their growing stable of thee-and-D wings. He has the lateral quickness to pester most guards, and he has the strength and physicality needed to check bigger forwards.

      He used to dabble in more off-the-dribble stuff, but settling into a shooting specialist role has arguably increased his value. First, it makes him easy to share the floor with more ball-dominant stars. Second, he has always been a better shooter than off-the-bounce scorer, so this merely emphasizes his greatest offensive strength.

      As long as Sacramento keeps the De'Aaron Fox-Domantas Sabonis twosome in place, it should seek to put as many floor-spacers around them as possible. Bullock has fully leaned into that label, as this season, 5.1 of his nightly 6.0 shots came from distance, and he buried those long balls at a 38 percent clip.

    2. O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

    2 of 3

      TORONTO, ON - APRIL 12: O.G. Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament at the Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
      Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

      The Kings have a star guard in Fox and a star center in Sabonis. The idea of them aggressively adding an impact forward makes a lot of sense.

      And not only to us. The Kings themselves eyed players like O.G. Anunoby, Kyle Kuzma and Pascal Siakam back in December.

      Of that trio, Anunoby is the most intriguing. He is the best defender of the bunch, and that distinction should hold serious weight with a Sacramento team that finished 24th overall—dead last among playoff teams—in defensive efficiency, per NBA.com. He might also be the cleanest offensive fit since he is the least ball-dominant.

      At 25 years old, Anunoby is on the same timeline as Fox and Sabonis—and Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray and Davion Mitchell, too. Sacramento could be really good and stay really good for a while.

    Ranking Kings' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    1. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

    3 of 3

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      If you're in the wing market this summer and you have trade assets to throw around, you should be making a massive push for Mikal Bridges.

      He thrived as a three-and-D support piece for the championship-contending Phoenix Suns for years, then elevated to an All-Star level after his deadline deal to Brooklyn. Over 27 games with the Nets, he averaged a whopping 26.1 points with an efficient 47.5/37.6/89.4 shooting slash.

      Can he be that productive on a winning team? Who knows, but that's not the Kings' concern. They already have two stars, so they wouldn't need Bridges to be a centerpiece but rather a member of the Association's next Big Three.

      The Nets could theoretically view Bridges' second-half surge as a reason to make him untouchable, but they have no idea if he could lead a championship run—or if they could give him the supporting talent needed to make one. It seems at least possible they'd consider flipping him for a mountain of assets and moving on to their next chapter.

    X