Ranking Kings' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first time since 2006, the Sacramento Kings are headed into the NBA offseason fresh off of a playoff appearance.



They now need to decide their next step.

Do they try to keep growing this organically and see if this core can become a contender on its own? Or do they think they're short a missing piece or two to climb the next rung up the ladder?

They have the trade chips needed to broker something big if they wanted to, but they may want to get a better sense of their place in the hoops hierarchy before pushing in their chips. We'll examine both options while identifying their top three trade targets this summer.

