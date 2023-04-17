Russell Westbrook Discusses Clutch Play vs. Devin Booker in Clippers' Win Over Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There have been a lot of questions surrounding Russell Westbrook's game over the last couple of seasons.

But one thing that is never in doubt is the intensity that he'll bring on both ends of the floor every single night.

That was never more evident than on Sunday night when Westbrook blocked Devin Booker's layup in the closing seconds of the Clippers' 115-110 win over the Phoenix Suns in their postseason opener.

The Clippers were only up three points when Westbrook made the play. It effectively sealed the win for them in front of a raucous crowd in Phoenix.

"Just awareness, man," Westbrook said of the stop. "Trying to make winning plays. Just not giving up anything easy."

