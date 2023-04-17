X

    Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook Credited by Fans for Clippers' Win over Durant, Suns

    April 17, 2023

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Sunday's Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers was a battle of two Western Conference titans, but in the end, the Clippers stood tall thanks to a strong performance from star forward Kawhi Leonard.

    The two-time NBA Finals MVP showed why he's at his best in the postseason by dropping 38 points to lead Los Angeles to a 115-110 win in front of Phoenix fans at Footprint Center.

    While the Suns put up a fight behind star forward Kevin Durant, Leonard helped close things out by scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. He was the only Clippers player to score over 20 points, which helped the team overcome a subpar offensive showing from Russell Westbrook, who finished with nine points on 3-of-19 shooting.

    Durant led the Suns with 27 points and 11 assists, while Devin Booker added 26 points and Torrey Craig notched 22.

    Leonard spearheading the hard-fought road win earned him the adulation of NBA Twitter on Sunday:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KAWHI 4Q TAKEOVER. <a href="https://t.co/AS4fIMzEIp">pic.twitter.com/AS4fIMzEIp</a>

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Playoff Kawhi time. Two 3-pointers in a row from Kawhi.

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    KAWHI. LEONARD.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Just monster shots by Kawhi.

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    Playoff Kawhi is HIM.

    Michael Grange @michaelgrange

    Beating Kawhi in playoffs difficult.

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    kawhi leonard is one of the most frustating players for your team to go up against because he will absolutely obliterate you and never once change expressions

    Odds Shark @OddsShark

    Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/B6OWoS0igO">pic.twitter.com/B6OWoS0igO</a>

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    Everyone talks all year about who the best players are then the playoffs start and it's like, oh right, Kawhi cleans all these dudes up in his sleep.

    While Westbrook struggled offensively, he also contributed 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. He was locked in on the defensive end and made some key plays down the stretch, with five of his rebounds coming off the offensive glass. His performance earned some love from NBA Twitter as well:

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    RUSSELL WESTBROOK CLUTCH. 🔥🔥🔥<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/g1SsiS0FQY">pic.twitter.com/g1SsiS0FQY</a>

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Kawhi Leonard was by far the best player on the court tonight, but the Clippers don't win without Russell Westbrook's defense and hustle.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Game ball goes to the guy who shot 3-for-19 ...

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Westbrook. WoW.

    PHAROAHE MONCH @pharoahemonch

    Russel Westbrook is having the greatest worst game in the history of the NBA . Amazing

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Russ is getting offensive boards and huge blocks down the stretch. Good for him.

    Elle Duncan @elleduncanESPN

    Russ tonight why you can't only look at a box score. If you didn't watch him you'd think it was a bad night. He just clutched the hell outta tht gm.

    Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

    That was an amazing defensive play by Westbrook. The block. Then to throw the ball off of Booker. Wow.

    M@ @MattSpiegel670

    Russell Westbrook. <br>Immense respect.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Russ won the game!!!

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Out of sheer hustle, Russell Westbrook made sure the Clippers didn't lose the game because of his shooting. Give him all the props in the world for that winning effort tonight.

    The Clippers should feel elated for stealing Game 1 on the road when one of their stars has a lackluster shooting night. Westbrook showed why he's still a valuable player on a contending team, and Leonard showed he's still one of the most dangerous players in the postseason.

    Los Angeles will look to take a 2-0 lead when the two teams meet again on Tuesday in Phoenix.