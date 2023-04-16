X

    Heat's Tyler Herro Reportedly Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Broken Hand Injury

    Francisco RosaApril 16, 2023

    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a broken right hand during Sunday's 130-117 Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report .

    Per Haynes, Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand.

    Herro suffered the injury late in the second quarter while diving for a loose ball and was in immediate pain. He even attempted to run off the floor but had to stay out for the last minute of the first half.

    He was off to a great start in Game 1, pouring in 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field in 19 minutes.

    It marked the second major injury of the young series. MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo was also ruled out after suffering a lower back contusion about midway through the first quarter. He played just 11 minutes but couldn't continue following a couple of trips to the locker room.

    Losing Herro for the foreseeable future is a huge blow for a Heat team that can struggle to find offense outside of star forward Jimmy Butler.

    Miami ranked dead last in the league in points per game at 109.5, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year was a huge offensive contributor. Herro averaged 20.1 points per game, which ranked third on the team.

