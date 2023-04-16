X

    Hachimura, Reaves Wow Fans as LeBron, Lakers Top Grizzlies in Game 1; Morant Injured

    Erin WalshApril 16, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    FedExForum fell silent in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 postseason matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies when Ja Morant went down with an apparent injury to his right arm.

    When Morant went in for a high-flying layup with just more than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, he ran into Anthony Davis and crashed to the court with most of his weight on his right wrist.

    Morant, who was called for a charge on the play, didn't return to Sunday's matchup after suffering the injury and was seen on the bench with his hand/wrist wrapped up.

    The 23-year-old's injury helped the Lakers pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies and a 1-0 series lead.

    But while Morant's injury has become the center of attention, Rui Hachimura's massive performance in his L.A. postseason debut should not be ignored. The 25-year-old notched 29 points, six rebounds and one assist off the bench in an electric performance for the Purple and Gold.

    His 29 points are tied for the most points off the bench in the playoffs in Lakers franchise history.

    NBA @NBA

    REAVES TO RUI. SHOWTIME.<br><br>Lakers lead with 3:00 to go ‼️<br><br>📺: Live on ABC | Game 1 <a href="https://t.co/dClToHKTlR">pic.twitter.com/dClToHKTlR</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    RUI ALL THE WAY <a href="https://t.co/ilzisd2Qpt">pic.twitter.com/ilzisd2Qpt</a>

    Austin Reaves' performance was just as important to L.A.'s big win. He finished with 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

    After the game, NBA Twitter praised the performances of Hachimura and Reaves, who are becoming key pieces of the Lakers' rotation:

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!!

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Hachimura &amp; Reaves 🔥

    Khobi Price @khobi_price

    Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves <a href="https://t.co/8HsAhcnwDG">pic.twitter.com/8HsAhcnwDG</a>

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    My bad … Reaves like that 🙏🏽

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    Austin Reaves is the Lakers' closer … ? Not even looking to LeBron right now and still delivering bucket after bucket after bucket.

    Matt Black @RAWFShowtime

    Reaves and Hachimura REALLY stepped up today. Lakers wouldn't have won without them. Great team win! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    C-BAS @cbas

    can't spell Hachimura without him

    Big Cheese @BigCheese

    It's not Lebron James or Anthony Davis the Grizzlies have to worry about. It's Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LALvsMEM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LALvsMEM</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura <a href="https://t.co/NO0RFl9k11">pic.twitter.com/NO0RFl9k11</a>

    Madeline Hill @mad_hill

    We must protect Reaves and Hachimura at all costs.

    Jas Kang @jaskang21

    Just as everyone expected, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves lead the Lakers in scoring and to a Game 1 road win over the Grizzlies. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Reaves and Hachimura <a href="https://t.co/BbPTZazoqH">pic.twitter.com/BbPTZazoqH</a>

    If Reaves and Hachimura continue to compete at a high level for the Lakers, they very well could win this series against the Grizzlies, especially if Morant misses time with the injury he suffered in Game 1.

    The Lakers and Grizzlies will meet again for Game 2 on Wednesday. In the meantime, all of Memphis will be holding its breath for an update on Morant.