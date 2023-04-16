Hachimura, Reaves Wow Fans as LeBron, Lakers Top Grizzlies in Game 1; Morant Injured

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

FedExForum fell silent in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 postseason matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies when Ja Morant went down with an apparent injury to his right arm.

When Morant went in for a high-flying layup with just more than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, he ran into Anthony Davis and crashed to the court with most of his weight on his right wrist.

Morant, who was called for a charge on the play, didn't return to Sunday's matchup after suffering the injury and was seen on the bench with his hand/wrist wrapped up.

The 23-year-old's injury helped the Lakers pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies and a 1-0 series lead.

But while Morant's injury has become the center of attention, Rui Hachimura's massive performance in his L.A. postseason debut should not be ignored. The 25-year-old notched 29 points, six rebounds and one assist off the bench in an electric performance for the Purple and Gold.

His 29 points are tied for the most points off the bench in the playoffs in Lakers franchise history.

Austin Reaves' performance was just as important to L.A.'s big win. He finished with 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

After the game, NBA Twitter praised the performances of Hachimura and Reaves, who are becoming key pieces of the Lakers' rotation:

If Reaves and Hachimura continue to compete at a high level for the Lakers, they very well could win this series against the Grizzlies, especially if Morant misses time with the injury he suffered in Game 1.

The Lakers and Grizzlies will meet again for Game 2 on Wednesday. In the meantime, all of Memphis will be holding its breath for an update on Morant.