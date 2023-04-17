Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Playoff Opening Weekend

0 of 8

The 2023 NBA playoffs started with a bang this weekend, as all eight series tipped off on Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, each of the Game 1s had their traditional winners and losers, as determined solely by the scoreboards, but others emerged from the action worthy of (or perhaps headed to) those labels.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked dominant in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets. The Boston Celtics had little problem with the Atlanta Hawks. The New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series already look like they could go either way.

Then on Sunday, the championship mettle of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as huge performances from Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, helped the Los Angeles Lakers upset the Memphis Grizzlies. The Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a game in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro were both lost to injuries. The Los Angeles Clippers squeaked out a win over the Phoenix Suns. And the Denver Nuggets annihilated the Minnesota Timberwolves without a huge performance from Nikola Jokić.

For the specific winners and losers from all of the above so far, scroll below.