Zion Williamson Out for Pelicans vs. Wizards With Sprained Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters star Zion Williamson will not play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards because of a left ankle sprain.

The two-time All-Star missed the entire second half of the 2022-23 campaign because of a right hamstring strain. He was absent as New Orleans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament as well.

David Griffin, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, clarified after the season ended that Williamson hadn't been cleared to resume playing. Comments the 6'6" forward previously made led some to wonder whether he was physically ready but declining to suit up.

There's no question the 23-year-old has lived up to the hype when healthy. He's averaging 25.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 60.2 percent in the NBA.

But it's impossible not to be concerned about his durability when he has logged 134 total appearances through five years. In addition, some wondered whether CJ McCollum was calling out his teammate when speaking generally about the need to build the right habits away from the court:

From the moment they won the 2019 draft lottery, New Orleans was counting on Williamson to be the cornerstone of a post-Anthony Davis future. The franchise committed to him further with a five-year, $197.2 million extension that just went into effect.