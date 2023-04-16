Syracuse's Jesse Edwards Chooses WVU Transfer over Kansas, Michigan, Gonzaga and More

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards is transferring to West Virginia ahead of the 2023-24 season, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday.

"I felt it was time for a fresh start," Edwards said. "I needed a new environment to challenge myself in, and I think West Virginia is just that. I've met some great people on my visit here, and the campus looks amazing. This team could be something special."

Edwards chose West Virginia over Kansas, Michigan, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.

Edwards was ranked the No. 3 player available in the transfer portal by ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

The Amsterdam native has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. Having played 95 games in his first four seasons, Edwards is one of the most experienced players in college basketball entering the 2023-24 season.

The 6'11", 230-pound center put together the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 32 games while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor.

The 23-year-old told Givony that playing against NBA players while representing the Dutch national team at the FIBA Eurobasket last summer helped lead to his breakout year with the Orange.

"Seeing what real pros play like prepped me in a way that was very helpful in my mental game," Edwards said. "It was a great learning experience going into last season and a lot of fun."

Edwards also added that transferring to West Virginia for more name, image and likeness opportunities was "a bonus" but that he wanted to make the move "to have a fresh start and a new challenge."

Edwards now joins a loaded frontcourt for the Mountaineers that includes Jimmy Bell Jr., James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague.

West Virginia finished the 2022-23 season with a 19-15 record and was eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the round of 64.