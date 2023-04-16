Lazio's Ciro Immobile Hospitalized After Car Crash with Rib and Back Injuries

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is currently hospitalized after suffering rib and back injuries during a car crash in Rome.

"Earlier today, following a car accident, footballer Ciro Immobile suffered a spinal distortion injury and a compound fracture of the right XI rib," Lazio said in a statement.

"The condition is currently good. The footballer remains under observation in the emergency medicine department... of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic in Rome."

Immobile told police his car collided with a tram after the tram allegedly ran a red light. He was traveling with his two daughters in the car.

Seven people in addition to Immobile were taken to the hospital to check on injuries after the crash.

No timetable for his return to soccer has been determined at this time.