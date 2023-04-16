Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Discuss Impact Of Andrew Wiggins' Return to Warriors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson thought Andrew Wiggins hardly missed a beat in his return to the court Saturday night.

Wiggins had been out since Feb. 13 for personal reasons. He came off the bench and had 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 28 minutes as the Warriors lost 126-123 to the Sacramento Kings.

Curry reflected on how even in defeat he was happy to see the team back to full strength:

"When you go through all the decisions to put a roster together, all of the pieces have to fit. He's a big part of everything we do. When you go into a season, you want to be as fully healthy as possible because that's the way all the pieces are meant to fit. We haven't had it for a very long time and we tried to hold down the fort. Now we have that look back."

Thompson added he was "so proud of Wiggs."

"To miss three months in NBA basketball and do what he did tonight is so impressive," he said. "Barely breaks a sweat."

Along with showing little rust physically, Wiggins didn't display any of the hesitancy that can come with somebody who's missed two months and needs to find his feet again. With the Warriors trailing 124-123, he attempted a three-pointer from the corner with 10.1 seconds on the clock.

"I'll take that shot every day of the week," Thompson said.

Golden State might be trailing early in the series, but it has to like its chances of upsetting the third-seeded Kings with any questions over Wiggins put to rest.