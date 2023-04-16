Draymond Green: 'F--k No' to Moral Victories After Warriors' Narrow Loss to Kings

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

When you win four championships, the concept of "moral victories" goes flying out the window.

Draymond Green dismissed the idea of a moral victory after the Golden State Warriors' 126-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series.

"To have Steph with a shot to tie the game and go to overtime, I didn't think we played great—I thought we played pretty good. But I think there's a lot of things we can do better," Green said (1:05 mark).

"Just with that, you got to feel decent about the game and about where we can go. Obviously, we don't do moral victories. So I'm not going to sit here and say 'We feel good about that.' F--k no. We lost the game, we're down 0-1, and you got to figure out a way to go get Game 2."

Green had four points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the back-and-forth affair in what could be the Western Conference's most exciting first-round series. The Warriors had chances to take the lead and tie in the final seconds, but Andrew Wiggins missed a go-ahead three with 10.1 seconds remaining, and Stephen Curry clanked a game-tying three as time expired.

The win was the first in the playoffs for the Kings franchise since the 2005-06 season.

Sacramento came into the first round as a heavy underdog despite being the West's No. 3 seed, with the Warriors being the rare No. 6 as a favorite. Oddsmakers were banking on a combination of Sacramento's inexperience and Golden State's experience creating a series where the Warriors came out on top.

That said, for Game 1, it was the Kings' young stars who came through in the clutch.