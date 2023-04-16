WWE Rumors: Johnny Gargano Out with Shoulder Injury, Hopes to Avoid Surgery

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Johnny Gargano's return to the ring was short-lived.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Gargano aggravated the shoulder injury that has plagued him since January and will be sidelined indefinitely. WWE is currently hopeful surgery will not be necessary, but it's a possibility if physical rehab does not get him back to 100 percent.

Gargano has not been on WWE television since defeating Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend. His appearances on TV were sporadic throughout January and February, with Gargano competing in only four matches over the first two months of the calendar year.

Sapp's report said Gargano originally aggravated the injury in the Royal Rumble and has been wrestling during the WrestleMania season hurt.

It's important to note his absence has nothing to do with Vince McMahon's return to WWE in a creative capacity. McMahon is reportedly a fan of Gargano and attempted to woo him into staying when the former NXT champion took a nine-month hiatus from wrestling from December 2021 until August 2022.

Gargano's return to WWE has been a bit underwhelming, with none of his feuds being especially noteworthy. Dave Meltzer has only rated two Gargano matches 4+ stars since his return.

