Conor McGregor Challenged by WWE's Dolph Ziggler to Fight for WrestleMania 40

Dolph Ziggler hasn't been on the WrestleMania card in three years, but he has an idea on how to get back: fight Conor McGregor.

Ziggler told TMZ Sports he'd like to see McGregor in all three facets of combat sports, leading up to a clash at the grandest stage in professional wrestling.

"Why not make it a best of three?" Ziggler said. "Octagon. Boxing match. Wrestling. Fighting. WWE. And then set it all up for the best out of seven at WrestleMania. That's just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up. But some of us can."

WWE is currently in the midst of a merger with UFC parent company Endeavor, which plans to spin off the two combat sports companies into their own publicly traded brand. The merger could lead to occasional crossovers between the two sides, something McGregor recently hinted at on social media.

McGregor has had several back-and-forths with WWE wrestlers over the years, but none have led to him actually setting foot in the squared circle. He is currently in the midst of making a UFC comeback after breaking his leg in a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier. Once one of the most feared fighters on the planet, McGregor has lost three of his last four UFC fights.

It's also worth noting a transition to WWE would not be easy. McGregor's 5-foot-9 and 155-pound frame would make him one of the smallest competitors on the WWE roster. By contrast, Ziggler is listed at 6'0" and 218 pounds and is considered on the lighter side in WWE.

That said, WWE is the same company that once had Floyd Mayweather deck The Big Show, so anything is possible.

