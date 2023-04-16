Former WWE Star John Morrison KOs Harley Morenstein, Challenges KSI to Boxing Fight

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Former WWE wrestler John Morrison's boxing debut was a successful one.

Morrison knocked out YouTuber Harley Morenstein in the third round of their boxing match at Creator Clash 2 on Saturday. The performance was a dominant one from Morrison, who looked very much like an amateur in the ring but was nevertheless able to pummel Morenstein, who was completely out of his element.

After the fight, it did not look like Morrison wanted his boxing debut to be a one-off. Speaking in the ring after the fight, Morrison called out YouTuber/rapper KSI as his next opponent.

"When I'm thinking about who to call out, Jake [Paul]? Logan [Paul]? No, Jake got beat, Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I'm going to put KSI on blast right now," Morrison said.

KSI has fought six times during his boxing career, compiling a 5-0-1 record. At age 29, he's 14 years Morrison's junior.

Morrison, who is best known for his two stints with WWE, is currently back on the independent circuit with Major League Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

