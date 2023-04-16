Kings' De'Aaron Fox Expected More Warriors Fans at Game 1: 'Sacramento Showed Out'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

With just 95 miles separating Sacramento and San Francisco, Saturday night's playoff game at the Golden 1 Center had the potential to lose some of its home court advantage.

But Kings fans were never going to let that happen.

Instead they packed out the their home arena for the organization's first postseason appearance since 2006 and were not left disappointed as Sacramento came out on top with an electrifying 126-123 win over the Golden State Warriors.

"I thought there'd be more Warriors fans, truth be told." Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox said postgame. "I've played them (here) four times a year for six years. Sacramento showed out."

There were several players from both teams that showed love to the fanbase's energy and atmosphere during the game.

Unless they sweep the series, the Kings have assured their fans of at least two more home playoff games during this run. Game two on Monday and Game five on April 26 would be played at the Golden 1 Center.

Kings nation will be hoping for several more performances like the one Saturday night. It was a game that had a frantic pace from tip-off and never took a moment to cool down.

Fox was the undisputed star of the night as he led the charge and helped carry his team to the victory. He finished the game with 38 points, five assists and three steals. It was the second-most points scored by a player in their playoff debut.