    Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Awesome' to Have Andrew Wiggins Back in Game 1 Loss to Kings

    Erin WalshApril 16, 2023

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) walks upcourt in the third quarter during Game 1 against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Kings won 126 - 123. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
    AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

    An important member of the Golden State Warriors returned for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

    While the Dubs fell to the Kings 126-123 in their series opener at Golden 1 Center, Steve Kerr admitted in his postgame press conference that he couldn't have been happier to have Andrew Wiggins back on the floor.

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: "Wiggs was great. So awesome to have him back… First half he was amazing. Second half he wore down a bit but that was expected."

    Wiggins came off the bench for Golden State on Saturday night and notched 17 points, three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes. It was his first game since a Feb. 13 win over the Washington Wizards.

    The 28-year-old had stepped away from the Warriors in mid-February, missing the team's final 25 regular-season games while his father, Mitchell, was reportedly "dealing with a serious medical situation," per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

    Wiggins returned to the team on April 4 and had been working on getting in shape for the first round of the postseason.

    It's reasonable to believe Wiggins' role in the Warriors' lineup will increase with each postseason matchup. He started all 37 of the regular-season games he appeared in, averaging 32.2 minutes per night.

    Game 2 between the Warriors and Kings is set for Monday night. The series shifts to the Bay Area on Thursday.