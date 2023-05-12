Devils 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round series, and now it's time for the franchise to begin planning for the 2023-24 season.

Despite the loss, the Devils have a lot to be proud of following the 2022-23 campaign, after setting new franchise records for the most wins (52) and points (112) in a single season.

With the likes of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer beginning to become complete players, New Jersey has a lot to look forward to in the future with its young core.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald will now enter the offseason looking for players to support that group.

That said, it's time to take a look at the franchise's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this summer.