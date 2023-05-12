Devils 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

Devils 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff LossMay 12, 2023
The New Jersey Devils have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round series, and now it's time for the franchise to begin planning for the 2023-24 season.
Despite the loss, the Devils have a lot to be proud of following the 2022-23 campaign, after setting new franchise records for the most wins (52) and points (112) in a single season.
With the likes of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer beginning to become complete players, New Jersey has a lot to look forward to in the future with its young core.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald will now enter the offseason looking for players to support that group.
That said, it's time to take a look at the franchise's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this summer.
Free Agents
Unrestricted free agents: Tomas Tatar, Miles Wood, Erik Haula, Damon Severson, Ryan Graves, Jonathan Bernier
Restricted free agents: Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Yegor Sharangovich, Michael McLeod, Jesper Boqvist, Nathan Bastian, Kevin Bahl, Mackenzie Blackwood
The Devils have a laundry list of free agents to re-sign this summer, and there's little chance they'll be able to retain them all.
With Timo Meier expected to get a lucrative extension, the Devils are going to have to be selective in who they re-sign this offseason. Aside from Meier, Miles Wood and Jesper Bratt should be atop New Jersey's to-do list.
Bratt put together a career year in 2022-23, tallying 32 goals and 41 assists for 73 points in 82 games. It was the first 30-goal season of his career, and he added one goal and five assists in 12 postseason games.
The 24-year-old Swede will not come cheap, but keeping him around for the long term as a member of the core would be more than worth it for the Devils.
Re-signing Wood isn't as critical, but he's an important depth piece who can continue to be a key piece of the team's forward unit. In 76 regular-season games, the 27-year-old recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points, adding two goals in eight postseason games.
Wood will come cheaper than Bratt, though it's unclear what kind of deal he's looking for.
2023 Draft Targets
- One second-round pick
- One fourth-round pick
- One fifth-round pick
- One sixth-round pick
- One seventh-round pick
The Devils traded their 2023 first-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Timo Meier at the 2022-23 trade deadline, but the franchise still has a solid list of selections on tap for the NHL draft on June 28-29.
Although the team is out on the likes of Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, there will be numerous talented prospects available in the second round and beyond.
Here's a look at the team's 2023 picks:
With the likes of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and more talented forwards aboard, the Devils should shift their focus to drafting some top-tier defensemen this summer to eventually add to that core.
Free-Agent Targets
With Damon Severson set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Devils are going to have to find his replacement, and Matt Dumba could be that guy.
Dumba, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Wild, is a legitimate top-four defenseman who could easily slot in and replace Severson.
The 28-year-old appeared in 79 games for the Wild in 2022-23, notching four goals and 10 assists while logging 21:17 of time on ice per game. He has a great combination of physicality and dynamic offensive abilities that will make him one of the top defensemen available this summer.
Vladislav Gavrikov could also be an option for the Devils this summer as left-handed defenseman Ryan Graves will also hit the open market this summer.
Gavrikov spent the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. He had six goals and 13 assists in 72 games while logging 21:58 of ice time per game and posting a plus-four rating.
The 27-year-old is a solid two-way defenseman who can play in all situations and would be a solid fit on the New Jersey blue line.
On the offensive side of things, Nick Ritchie could be an option for the Devils this summer if Miles Wood exits in free agency.
The 27-year-old power forward would work well in New Jersey's bottom six and is coming off a solid 2022-23 season with the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames, recording 13 goals and 13 assists in 74 games.
Ritchie also wouldn't come at a high price as he's rather inconsistent, though he's worth taking that risk at the right price.