Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Posts Photo of Shaved Head Ahead of Finland Military Service

Lauri Markkanen's lucious locks are no more.

The Utah Jazz star revealed Saturday that he recently shaved his head in preparation to serve in the Finnish military this offseason.

He also confirmed the "curls will be back" once his mandatory service is complete.

Markkanen told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on April 6 that he intended to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, which is required to be completed by male citizens of Finland by age 30.

"It's mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too," the 25-year-old said. "I think it sets an example to serve. And I'm confident I can do it in a way that it's not going to affect my preparation for next season, either."

Markkanen will report to a military base in the southern part of Helsinki on Monday.

The Arizona product, who was selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, will likely be a candidate for the league's most improved player award this year.

In 66 games with the Jazz, he averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from deep. It's a significant improvement from the 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists he averaged with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22.

Utah finished the 2022-23 season 12th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.