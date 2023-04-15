Doc Rivers: James Harden Played 'Perfect Game' in 76ers' Game 1 Blowout vs. Nets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After struggling during last season's playoff run, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden came out with an inspired performance in the team's postseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The former Net was arguably the 76ers' best player on offense in the 121-101 blowout. Harden scored 23 points to go along with a game-high 13 assists, seven made three-pointers and a plus/minus of plus-20.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers had no shortage of praise for the former league MVP.

"I thought that was one of his best games as a 'catcher,'" Rivers said. "I thought he called a perfect game."

With Brooklyn's defensive game plan centered around MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, Harden was happy to take up the mantle and get his other teammates involved.

"Just trying to be aggressive," Harden said. "They're double-teaming Joel, so somebody else has got to try to make shots and be aggressive.

"Just put the work in, and you live with the results."

And with Harden becoming more of a threat, that opened the door for Embiid in the second half. He scored 10 of his 26 points in the third quarter.

"Like I've said, he's the best playmaker in the league, by far, but we don't want him settling," Embiid said of Harden. "I don't want him to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive, and he was today."

Despite the blowout win, Brooklyn managed to hang around deep into the third quarter thanks to an impressive scoring display from forward Mikal Bridges, who finished with a game-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

Game 2 of the series is set for Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.